Gandhi's three wise monkeys

Gandhi’s three monkeys — "Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil" — make a comeback at a school festival in this picture. The monkeys are an old Japanese pictorial maxim and are called Mizaru, Kikazaru and Iwazaru. It is said that Gandhi, who did not own many material possessions, kept a statue of the three monkeys with him at all times. In India, the monkeys are synonymous with the leader.