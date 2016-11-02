MacGregor, Neil

Neil MacGregor, born in 1946, is a British art historian who served as the director of the National Gallery and the British Museum in London.

Neil MacGregor's interest in art was inspired during his childhood by a painting by Salvador Dali. He pursued an extensive academic career, studying art, law and modern languages and the Glasgow Academy, Oxford and other institutions in the UK. He then became editor of The Burlington Magazine. MacGregor went on to become director of the National Gallery in London from 1987 to 2002 and of the British Museum from 2002 to 2015. In May 2015, he was appointed director of Berlin's Humbolt Forum, a large-scale museum project.