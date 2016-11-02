Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

MacGregor, Neil

Neil MacGregor, born in 1946, is a British art historian who served as the director of the National Gallery and the British Museum in London.

Neil MacGregor's interest in art was inspired during his childhood by a painting by Salvador Dali. He pursued an extensive academic career, studying art, law and modern languages and the Glasgow Academy, Oxford and other institutions in the UK. He then became editor of The Burlington Magazine. MacGregor went on to become director of the National Gallery in London from 1987 to 2002 and of the British Museum from 2002 to 2015. In May 2015, he was appointed director of Berlin's Humbolt Forum, a large-scale museum project.

08.09.2016 Die Baustelle vom Stadtschloss am 08.09.2016 in Berlin. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene

Humboldt Forum: 'Germany's most ambitious cultural project' reveals concept 02.11.2016

The project is ambitious and the expectations are high: British museum expert Neil MacGregor has presented the concept for Berlin's future new museum, the Humboldt Forum.
British Art Historian Neil MacGregor attends a press conference prior to the opening of 'The British View: German - Memories of a Nation' exhibition at the Martin Gropius Bau in Berlin on October 7, 2016. The exhibition running from October 8, 2016 to January 9, 2017 presents approximately 200 objects that originated during the last 600 years in Germany, and which are formative for culture, business and politics past and present. The show traces German identity from a British perspective. / AFP / Adam BERRY (Photo credit should read ADAM BERRY/AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images/AFP/A. Berry

What Neil MacGregor's exhibition on German history reveals about the Brits 07.10.2016

The exhibition "Germany: Memories of a Nation" was designed for the British public, but it's now shown in Berlin. Although focusing on Germany's past, it offers some explanations on current issues - like Brexit.
Neil MacGregor presents exhibition Germany: Memories of a Nation at Martin Gropius Bau (Getty Images/AFP/A. Berry)

A British view on Germany: Memories of a Nation 07.10.2016

This exhibition first shown at the British Museum in 2014 can now be seen in Berlin's Martin-Gropius-Bau museum. It explores 600 years of German history through significant objects and artworks.

18.07.2016+++ An der Fassade des Berliner Stadtschlosses wird am 18.07.2016 in Berlin gearbeitet. Bei einer Pressekonferenz wurde am Nachmittag das Konzept der Berlin-Ausstellung im Humboldt Forum sowie den Masterplan für das Stadtmuseum vorgestellt. (zu dpa «Berlin will sich im Humboldtforum als Weltstadt präsentieren» vom 18.07.2016) | +++ (C) picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen

New museum to show 'how Berlin is connected to the world' 20.07.2016

Berlin is renowned as one of the most vibrant metropolises of the world. The city's future new museum, the Humboldt Forum, will pay tribute to its international influences. DW met the exhibition's curator, Paul Spies.
19.6.2014 *** Kuppel des Reichstagsgebäudes in Berlin Foto vom 19. Juni 2014. Copyright: picture-alliance/D. Kalker

Neil MacGregor: Understanding the German soul 23.11.2015

Neil MacGregor, outgoing head of the British Museum and founding artistic director of Berlin's Humboldt-Forum culture and science center, discusses his book "Germany: Memories of a Nation," just published in German.
Bild 31254334: Hartwig Fischer, Generaldirektor der Sächsischen Kunstsammlungen Dresden vor Raffaels weltberühmter Sixtinischer Madonna (links) ARCHIV - Der neue Generaldirektor der Staatlichen Kunstsammlungen Dresden, Hartwig Fischer, posiert am 06.01.2012 in der Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister vor Raffaels Sixtinischer Madonna. Die Staatlichen Kunstsammlungen Dresden (SKD) sollen künftig eine größere Rolle in der Forschung spielen. Der neue Generaldirektor Hartwig Fischer will zudem vor allem die interne Kooperation ausbauen, die Bildung stärken und die erfolgreichen Präsentationen im In- und Ausland fortsetzen. Foto: Matthias Hiekel dpa/lsn (zu lsn 0037 «Neuer Kunstsammlungschef will Forschung und Kooperation ausweiten» vom 07.05.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A German will head the British Museum 29.09.2015

The director of the prestigious British Museum Neil MacGregor is going to Berlin, and a German art expert, Hartwig Fischer, will replace him. He becomes the first foreigner to head the museum in 200 years.
Prof. Sadik Al-Azm Foto DW/Khaled Salameh 30.07.2015 -Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen? Berlin -Schlagworte: Prof. Sadik Al-Azm Bildrechte: - Der Fotograf ist ein freier Mitarbeiter der DW, so dass alle Rechte bereits geklärt sind

Syrian refugee and philosopher receives Germany's Goethe Medal 28.08.2015

A Syrian refugee is among the three winners of Germany's Goethe Medal for intercultural understanding: philosopher Sadik Al-Azm. Museum director Neil MacGregor and theater director Eva Sopher were also honored.
Berlin: Im Maßstab 1:250 stellt die Arbeitsgemeinschaft Berliner Stadtschloß derzeit im ehemaligen DDR-Staatsratsgebäude das Modell des wiederaufgebauten Berliner Stadtschlosses der Architekten Ralf Schüler/Ursulina Schüler-Witte zur Besichtigung aus. Nachdem sich unlängst auch Bundeskanzler Gerhard Schröder für den Wiederaufbau des Schlosses in Berlins historischer Mitte ausgesprochen hat, sind die Chancen dafür größer denn je. Der Palast der Republik, der an der Stelle des 1950 gesprengten Schlosses errichtet wurde, wird derzeit bis auf den Rohbau aufwendig asbestsaniert. (BER461-110299

German cultural project enlists British help 30.04.2015

Europe’s largest cultural project has become a lightening rod for controversy. It’s called the Humboldt-Forum and when completed, it'll serve as a multi-purpose cultural center in the middle of Berlin. It's now secured Neil MacGregor, Director of the British Museum, to help run the project as part of a three-man team. Michael Scaturro has more from Berlin.
ARCHIV 2011 - Neil MacGregor, aufgenommen am 15.10.2011 auf der 63. Frankfurter Buchmesse in Frankfurt am Main. Der Direktor des British Museum in London soll von Oktober an Leiter der Gründungsintendanz des Berliner Humboldtforums werden. wird Foto: Arno Burgi/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Neil MacGregor brings global perspective to Berlin 09.04.2015

Cosmopolitan Berlin? Its international airport has failed to take off and it lost a half-hearted Olympic bid to Hamburg. Now Berlin is banking on museum director Neil MacGregor to boost its global cultural relevance.
HANDOUT - Undated handout photo shows Neil MacGregor, Director of the British Museum. Photo: Jason Bell/British Museum dpa (zu dpa Vom «Kraut» zum Scout - Deutschland wird für Briten zum Wegweiser vom 07.10.2017, ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung im British Museum und nur bei Nennung: Foto: Jason Bell/British Museum) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Neil MacGregor to leave British Museum for Berlin 08.04.2015

Neil MacGregor has said he will step down as director of the prestigious British Museum. He's set to advise the Humboldtforum tasked with reconstructing Berlin's City Palace.