The Republic of Macedonia is a Balkan country located in southeastern Europe. It declared indepence in 1991, and its capital and largest city is Skopje.
Macedonia is one of the successor states of the former Yugoslavia. A landlocked country, it borders Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Bulgaria and Greece. The majority of its roughly 2 million residents are ethnic Macedonians, along with a significant Albanian minority. This page collates all of DW's content on Macedonia.
North Macedonia made headlines after beating Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Can they do it again? Coach Blagoja Milevski tells DW that although the Germans have improved, another win is achievable.
Another classy display by the Dutch sees them maintain their 100% record at this year’s European Championship. This victory over North Macedonia was inspired by Memphis Depay, a player whose career was once on the rocks.
Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has been handed a one-game ban by UEFA for an anti-Albanian slur he allegedly directed at a North Macedonia player. Arnautovic, of Serbian descent, denies any racist intentions.
Austria celebrated a first win at a major tournament for 31 years, seeing off North Macedonia in the only group game in Euro 2020 between two landlocked countries. The game was decided by Austria’s Germany-based talent.