Macedonia

The Republic of Macedonia is a Balkan country located in southeastern Europe. It declared indepence in 1991, and its capital and largest city is Skopje.

Macedonia is one of the successor states of the former Yugoslavia. A landlocked country, it borders Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Bulgaria and Greece. The majority of its roughly 2 million residents are ethnic Macedonians, along with a significant Albanian minority. This page collates all of DW's content on Macedonia.

Der mazedonische Premierminister Zoran Zaev in Prilep - Rede anlässlich 11 Oktober: 80 Jahre seit dem Beginn des antifaschistischen Kampfes in Nord-Mazedonien

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigns 31.10.2021

The prime minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, has announced his resignation. His exit comes after the ruling party's defeat in local elections.
Germany's forward Timo Werner celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J football match between North Macedonia and Germany at the Toshe Proeski National Arena in Skopje on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

Germany win in wet Skopje to secure 2022 World Cup spot 11.10.2021

Germany have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a big win against North Macedonia in Skopje, with Timo Werner scoring twice. A lot has changed since Germany last faced the same opponents.
Blagoja Milevski- Nationaltrainer der Fußballnationalmannschaft von Nordmazedonien Skopje, 04.10.2021 Petr Stojanovski

Germany better under Hansi Flick, says North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski 09.10.2021

North Macedonia made headlines after beating Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Can they do it again? Coach Blagoja Milevski tells DW that although the Germans have improved, another win is achievable.
Feuer im Krankenhaus in Tetovo, Nordmazedonien mit mehrere Tote und Verletzte. Tetovo, 08.09.2021 Arbnora Memeti

North Macedonia: Fire kills numerous patients at COVID hospital 09.09.2021

A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients has claimed the lives of at least 10 people in North Macedonia. Its not yet clear how the large blaze started — or how many patients were inside.
Flames burn on the mountain near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Greece Tuesday grappled with the worst heatwave in decades that strained the national power supply and fueled wildfires near Athens and elsewhere in southern Greece. As the heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean intensified, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Michael Pappas)

Southern Europe wildfires: Which countries are affected? 05.08.2021

Greece saved Olympia "for now" and Turkey put out a blaze near a power plant, but Italy is still struggling to contain the wildfires spreading in Sicily. Follow DW for the latest.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - North Macedonia v Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 21, 2021 Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Euro 2020: Memphis Depay the architect of another Dutch master class 21.06.2021

Another classy display by the Dutch sees them maintain their 100% record at this year’s European Championship. This victory over North Macedonia was inspired by Memphis Depay, a player whose career was once on the rocks.
13/06/2021 Kollektiver Torjubel nach Tor zum 3-1 von Marko ARNAUTOVIC (AUT,re),David ALABA (AUT) packt ihn an der Gurgel, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung, Aktion, Gruppenphase,Vorrunde Gruppe C, Spiel M06, Oesterreich (AUT) - Nordmazedonien (MKD) 3-1, am 13.06.2021 in Bukarest,National Arena. Fussball EM 2020 vom 11.06.2021-11.07.2021.

Euro 2020: Austria’s Marko Arnautovic banned for one game after 'racist' slur 16.06.2021

Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has been handed a one-game ban by UEFA for an anti-Albanian slur he allegedly directed at a North Macedonia player. Arnautovic, of Serbian descent, denies any racist intentions.
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - JUNE 13: Michael Gregoritsch of Austria celebrates with David Alaba and team mates after scoring their side's second goal durng the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match between Austria and North Macedonia at National Arena Bucharest on June 13, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Daniel Mihailescu - Pool/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Austria see off North Macedonia with a touch of Bundesliga class 13.06.2021

Austria celebrated a first win at a major tournament for 31 years, seeing off North Macedonia in the only group game in Euro 2020 between two landlocked countries. The game was decided by Austria’s Germany-based talent.
Die mazedonische Fußballnationalmannschaft feiert den Sieg über Georgien und die Qualifikation für die Fußball-Europameisterschaft. Petr Stojanovski Tiflis, 12.11.2020 Zulieferung durch Boris Georgievski

Euro 2020: Ambitious debutants North Macedonia want to go all the way 04.06.2021

Led by veteran striker Goran Pandev, North Macedonia have entered the big stage by qualifying for Euro 2020. After shocking Germany in the World Cup qualifiers, they want to prove they're ready to make the step up.
FOTOMONTAGE: Thomas Mueller-Rueckkehr ins DFB Team moeglich. Archivfoto: Thomas MUELLER M LLER,Bayern Muenchen, skeptisch, Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,halbe Figur. Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 2020/2021,23.Spieltag,Spieltag23 FC Bayern Muenchen-1.FC Koeln 5-1, am 27.02.2021 ALLIANZ ARENA. *** FOTOMONTAGE Thomas Mueller Rueckkehr ins DFB Team moeglich Archivfoto Thomas MUELLER M LLER,Bayern Muenchen , skeptical, action,single image,cropped single subject,half figure,half figure Football 1 Bundesliga Saison 2020 2021,23 Spieltag,Matchday23 FC Bayern Muenchen 1 FC Koeln 5 1, am 27 02 2021 ALLIANZ ARENA

Opinion: Thomas Müller is Joachim Löw's last throw of the dice 01.04.2021

Germany's humiliation at the hands of North Macedonia has reapplied the pressure on Joachim Löw. With the European Football Championship just over two months away, he must reinstate Thomas Müller to the national team.
FUSSBALL INTERNATIONAL QUALIFIKATION WM 2022 Katar in Duisburg Gruppe J Deutschland - Nordmazedonien 31.03.2031 JUBEL Nordmazedonien Torschuetze zum 0-1 Goran Pandev re und Ilija Nestorovski li *** FOOTBALL INTERNATIONAL QUALIFICATION World Cup 2022 Qatar in Duisburg Group J Germany North Macedonia 31 03 2031 JOY North Macedonia Goal scorers to 0 1 Goran Pandev r and Ilija Nestorovski li

Germany crumble to deserved defeat by North Macedonia 31.03.2021

In Joachim Löw's last ever qualifier, his Germany side fell to defeat by North Macedonia. With the Euros less than three months away it's an alarming defeat for a side that had appeared to have rediscovered its mojo.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 07: Aucklanders enjoy the sun at Wynyard Wharf after moving to level two this morning on March 07, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. Lockdown restrictions lifted at 6am on Sunday with Auckland moving to Alert Level 2, while the rest of New Zealand has moved to Alert Level 1. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: Auckland emerges from weeklong lockdown 07.03.2021

Residents of New Zealand's biggest city ventured out Sunday after restrictions were lifted. No new local COVID-19 cases were recorded throughout the day.
Products are seen on the floor of a supermarket, following a quake in the village of Damasi, in central Greece, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanos Floulis

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Greece 03.03.2021

Seismologists say the tremor could be felt across the north and center of the country. Media reports say it was felt in nearby countries, such as Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** A Serbian health worker shows vials of Russian Sputnik V (L) and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines in Belgrade Fair turned into a vaccination centre, on February 1, 2021. - Serbia continues a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign and became the first European country to use Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, after receiving one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, on January 16, 2021. Beside the Chinese made jab, Serbian citizens can choose to receive either Sputnik V Gam-COVID-Vac or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Balkans: Are geopolitics getting in the way of COVID-19 vaccines? 13.02.2021

North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Kosovo have not received doses of vaccines. Regional politics and vaccine nationalism seem more important than public health concerns.
Police officers guard the scene in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) |

North Macedonia arrests 8 suspected of terrorism 28.12.2020

Police have linked the individuals to the "Islamic State" terror group. In November, an Austrian-born man of Macedonian-Albanian descent carried out an attack in Vienna, killing four and wounding several others.
A street vendor fixes a North Macedonia flag next to an EU flag in a street in Skopje, North Macedonia, Friday, May 3, 2019. Voters in newly-renamed North Macedonia will choose the country's new president Sunday, in tightly-contested polls that could see the ethnic Albanian minority playing a major role. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski) |

Bulgaria blocks EU membership talks with North Macedonia 17.11.2020

Bulgaria's foreign minister has rejected talks over North Macedonia's entry into the EU due to open disputes between the two countries. The veto is the most recent stumbling block for North Macedonia's accession bid.
