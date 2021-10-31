The Republic of Macedonia is a Balkan country located in southeastern Europe. It declared indepence in 1991, and its capital and largest city is Skopje.

Macedonia is one of the successor states of the former Yugoslavia. A landlocked country, it borders Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Bulgaria and Greece. The majority of its roughly 2 million residents are ethnic Macedonians, along with a significant Albanian minority.