Luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana will stop using fur

The Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana announced on Monday in a statement with the animal rights group the Humane Society International that it will no longer use animal fur in its collections.

The company's communication and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement, "The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged."

"Dolce & Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can't contemplate the use of animal fur," he said.

Dolce & Gabbana said the company would use eco-fur garments and accessories going forward. The company said it would continue to work with master furriers to preserve jobs and knowledge.

No fur creates a 'higher standard'

To appeal to younger, more environmentally conscious consumers, brands have grown increasingly aware of the need to show they are ethically and ecologically attuned to customer concerns.

PJ Smith, the director of fashion policy for the Human Society of the United States and the Humane Society International, said, "Ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion."

Brands including Armani, Kering, Moncler, Prada, Valentino and Versace as well as luxury e-commerce platforms Yoox and Net-a-Porter have said they will adhere to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, an umbrella association of animal rights groups worldwide, and not use animal fur in their products.

Fur farming is banned in Italy as of this year. More than a dozen countries have moved to either restrict or limit fur farming in the last 20 years.

