Luis Rubiales case: What are the consequences?

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has been asked to resign following his World Cup kissing scandal. As his actions threaten to have a damaging impact on Spanish football, DW asks: What happens next?

For over a week now, President of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has been the most talked about man in the world of sports.

The discussion pertains to an incident involving Spain forward Jenni Hermoso after the nation's World Cup triumph in Australia. When Hermoso stepped up to the podium to receive a winner's medal and congratulations from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Spain's Queen Leticia and Rubiales, the RFEF chief kissed her on the cheek before grabbing her head and kissing her on the lips.

Hermoso, 33, has since said that the kiss was not consensual, prompting criticism from politicians, clubs and former and current male and female players. Many view it as another abuse of power in a patriarchal organization.

With many questions surrounding this ever-changing story, DW breaks down what you need to know.

What is the current status of the Luis Rubiales case?

Rubiales, 46, has vehemently refused to resign amid calls for him to step down as RFEF president. However, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has since provisionally suspended the RFEF chief to preserve "the fundamental rights" of Hermoso.

Rubiales is banned from all national and international football-related activities. The suspension is initially for 90 days, pending disciplinary proceedings initiated by FIFA last Thursday. World football's governing body ordered Rubiales not to contact Hermoso or her immediate entourage, either personally or through a third party. The same applies to the Spanish federation RFEF and its officials and employees.

On Monday, prosecutors in Spain said they had launched a sexual assault investigation into Rubiales. According to a statement received by the AFP news agency from the Spanish national court, "prosecutors from the national court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offense of sexual assault." The statement indicated the court would offer Hermoso a chance to file a lawsuit.

Later that evening, the regional presidents of the RFEF released a joint-statement publically demanding Rubiales step down.

Reaction to Rubiales' refusal to step down

Spain's government reacted promptly to Rubiales' vehement refusal to step down.

"Logically, we will do everything in our power to ensure that this gentleman, who can hardly be called a worthy representative of Spanish football, is no longer at the forefront of Spanish football," Spain's caretaker deputy head of government Teresa Ribera, told the Europa Press news agency.

Spanish football legends such as Andres Iniesta and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso have also expressed their horror.

"It's obvious that he has to go. He was never accepted. He has not behaved correctly and cannot stay in this position," Alonso said on Sky Germany.

Hermoso, the victim in all this, reiterated in a statement once again that the kiss was not consensual. She announced that she would no longer play for Spain's national team as long as the current leadership remained in place.

Over 80 players have joined this boycott, leaving Spain without a women's national team in solidarity. Furthermore, 11 staff members resigned on Saturday, including assistants of controversial national team coach Jorge Vilda.

On the other side of the scandal, Rubiales' family publicly demanded Hermoso "tell the truth." According to the Spanish press, his mother, Angeles Bejar, has gone on an "indefinite" hunger strike to protest the ongoing "inhumane and bloody manhunt." She has locked herself in her hometown church in Motril, Spain and does not want to eat until justice is done for her son. An aunt is also said to have joined the hunger strike.

What happens next?

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) called an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting to discuss the consequences of FIFA's decision to suspend Rubiales. His refusal to step down has caused national and international outrage, but on Monday the regional presidents of the RFEF held a second emergency meeting before releasing a statement asking for Rubiales to step down.

"After recent events and the unacceptable behavior that has seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF," the football federation said in a statement. Now the world waits to see how Rubiales responds.

"We stand with you, Jenni" - Hermoso has received global support, here from women's teams in Mexico Image: Christian Chavez/AP/picture alliance

In conjunction with the RFEF meeting, Yolanda Diaz, Spain's second vice president, also plans to meet with the president of FutPro, a players' union exclusively for women footballers, and representatives of the Spanish players' organization AFE.

What consequences could the case have for Spanish football?

If Rubiales remains in office, it would be difficult for FIFA to award the 2030 Men's World Cup to Spain, who are involved in a joint bid to host the tournament with Portugal and Morocco. The three countries' cross-continental bid is considered the most promising of all contenders.

The impact was almost felt at the club level based on threats made by RFEF General Secretary Andreu Camps, who denounced the Spanish government's intervention to the European football governing body UEFA. He said the demands for Rubiales' resignation and announcements to ensure his ouster were political interference in sporting matters.

According to UEFA regulations, such an act would result in the federation being banned from all competitions. Prominent clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona would not be allowed to compete in the Champions League or other UEFA competitions. Camps' aim was to pressure Spain's government to withdraw its demands for resignation, but UEFA denied the RFEF's request.

Where does Spain head coach Jorge Vilda stand?

Spain's controversial national women's team head coach Jorge Vilda has also distanced himself from Rubiales - but only belatedly. Vilda had always been supported by Rubiales, even when 15 players resigned from the national team last year as they sought to have Vilda step down.

Last Friday, during Rubiales' blazing speech, which denounced criticism of him as, among other things, "false feminism," Vilda was still sitting in the audience applauding Rubiales when he repeatedly shouted, "I will not resign!" A day later, Vilda apparently changed his view — in a statement Saturday night, the world champion coach condemned Rubiales' behavior.

"I deeply regret that the success of Spanish women's football has been affected by the inappropriate behavior of our president Luis Rubiales, which he himself has admitted," read Vilda's statement, published in Spanish media.

This article was originally written in German.