Lufthansa: Cabin crew union threatens strike in July

Flight attendants with German carrier Lufthansa are planning to go on strike in July, the cabin crew union UFO announced Thursday.

The union's acting deputy chairman, Daniel Flohr, accused the airline of deliberately escalating the wage dispute with its employees.

Speaking in Frankfurt, he said workers at Lufthansa subsidiaries Eurowings and Germanwings would hold a strike ballot as soon as possible, with a vote to follow at Lufthansa in the coming weeks.

A strike in July could lead to major disruptions for thousands of passengers hoping to fly to summer travel destinations.

Lufthansa's profits have fallen in recent years amid stiff competition from foreign airlines, primarily those in Gulf countries, and other European budget airlines.

