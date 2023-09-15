  1. Skip to content
Portrait of a man with blond hair, wearing a white shirt and a blue and black checked jacket
DW correspondent Lubos PalataImage: privat

Lubos Palata

Prague-based reporter and correspondent, reports on politics, culture and business in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Lubos Palata has been a journalist for over 30 years. He reports from the Czech Republic and Slovakia on politics, society, history and culture.

Lubos has written for all major Czech daily newspapers and numerous international media. He is currently Europe editor at Denik, the most widely read newspaper in the Czech Republic. His main focus is on Central and Southeastern Europe.

He has also worked as a war reporter in the Caucasus and Iraq. For Deutsche Welle, Lubos reports on political developments in his native country and its neighbors, covering a wide variety of issues ranging from government crises and social debates to energy supply and the economy.

And as if that weren't enough, Lubos also finds the time to paint and exhibit. He writes poetry and short stories and will soon publish his first novel.

Skip next section Featured stories by Lubos Palata

Featured stories by Lubos Palata

A sample of zinnwaldite (cinvaldit) at the Geomet company, which is in charge of lithium mining in Cinovec, Dubi, Czech Republic, May 16, 2023

Lithium: The Czech Republic's 'white gold' rush

The Czech government's plans to boost the country's economy by mining and processing lithium have had a mixed response.
PoliticsSeptember 15, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Lubos Palata

Stories by Lubos Palata

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) grimaces as he speaks to his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico (right), at the European summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 26, 2023

Hungary, Czech Republic grapple for influence over Slovakia

The Czech Republic is trying to use its close ties with Slovakia to keep its neighbor in Europe's pro-Ukraine camp.
PoliticsNovember 21, 2023
Four small children play outside yellow bungalows on both sides of a simple road while carpets and laundry dry on walls and lines in the sun

Slovakia: Record number of Roma elected to parliament

Most of Slovakia's new Roma lawmakers are members of OLANO and Friends, which has huge support in the Roma community.
PoliticsOctober 19, 2023
A brown bear roams in the wilderness in Slovakia.

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Slovakian politicians are turning bear attacks into an election issue.
PoliticsAugust 6, 2023
Barbed wire fences at the border between Czechoslovakia and West Germany, July 1968

Former minister on trial for border deaths in communist era

A former interior minister is on trial for the death and injury of people at the Czechoslovak border in communist times.
Law and JusticeMay 25, 2023
Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has mastered the largest immigration influx in its history — to the advantage of the business sector.
SocietyMarch 19, 2023
President-elect Petr Pavel speaks during a press conference on the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, January 28, 2023

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

Petr Pavel has won a sweeping election victory, defeating the populist billionaire and former premier Andrej Babis.
PoliticsJanuary 30, 2023
