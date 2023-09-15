Lubos Palata

Lubos has written for all major Czech daily newspapers and numerous international media. He is currently Europe editor at Denik, the most widely read newspaper in the Czech Republic. His main focus is on Central and Southeastern Europe.

He has also worked as a war reporter in the Caucasus and Iraq. For Deutsche Welle, Lubos reports on political developments in his native country and its neighbors, covering a wide variety of issues ranging from government crises and social debates to energy supply and the economy.

And as if that weren't enough, Lubos also finds the time to paint and exhibit. He writes poetry and short stories and will soon publish his first novel.