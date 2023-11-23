Loved ones of Israeli hostages hold vigil in Tel Aviv

ConflictsIsraelLoved ones of Israeli hostages hold vigil in Tel AvivTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelBen Fajzullin11/23/2023November 23, 2023A deal with Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages may have been reached, but the agonizing wait goes on for the families of those being held. DW's Ben Fajzullin reports from Tel Aviv, where some relatives are holding a permanent vigil.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZLL6Advertisement