London Olympic pool evacuated, 29 hospitalized after gas leak

The London Ambulance Service said 29 people were taken to a hospital on Wednesday after a "major incident" caused by a chlorine gas leak at a swimming pool.

"The majority of patients were reporting minor breathing difficulties," the service said in a statement.

Around 200 people had been evacuated from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's aquatics center, responders said.

"Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released," London Fire Brigade said in a statement, asking nearby residents to close their doors and windows while the facility was ventilated.

Park administrators said earlier that "there are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties" who were under the care of ambulance workers.

What we know about the leak

The Aquatics Center's management said the chlorine gas release occurred "when the facilities management company that operates the plant room took delivery of pool chemicals."

The incident was first reported at around 10 a.m. GMT.

Chlorine is normally safe when added to swimming pools to kill bacteria. However, chlorine in gas form is highly toxic.

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was built for the 2012 Olympic Games and was opened to the public in 2014.

