Living in flooded homes: Climate change in the Philippines

In the Philippines, the sea is no longer receding in parts of the country. Villages are sinking. Malawi has relaxed the ban on growing cannabis. A ballet school in Peru brings hope to poverty stricken children.

Philippines: A drowning tropical island

The consequences of climate change are hitting the Philippines hard. Parts of the country are permanently flooded. Many villagers can't afford to flee.Their plight is made worse by the exploitation of nature and botched urban planning.

Image: DW

Malawi: Big business with cannabis

Malawi has lifted the ban on growing cannabis for medicinal purposes. Many farmers have acquired expensive licenses - but corruption is flourishing better than the business. The money is gone and no-one is buying the harvest.

Image: DW

Peru: A ballet of hope

Few people in Peru can afford ballet lessons. Former ballerina Maria del Carmen Silva provides children with free classes. For the children, it's not just a welcome change from their poverty-stricken lives. They gain self-confidence and courage.

