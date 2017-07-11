LIVE UPDATES — Ukraine: Western leaders meet as war enters second month

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for more military aid from NATO

NATO, G7 and the European Council are holding summits over the war

Western intelligence reports that Russian convoy is stalling outside Kyiv

UN says more than half of children in Ukraine displaced by invasion

UK government adds 59 Russian individuals and entities to sanctions list

US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The US is expected to announce a plan to take in up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have fled the war, news agencies reported on Thursday.

More than 3.5 million people have fled the country so far, mainly into neighboring Poland.

Not all the Ukrainians would go through the US refugee program, Reuters reported, some would be taken in on family-based visas.

The Biden administration has previously set the cap for the number of incoming refugees to 125,000 for 2022.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the largest flight of people from their homes in Europe since the Second World War.

Red Cross chief holds talks with Russia's Lavrov

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, has held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, saying afterward they had discussed the need to protect civilians during Moscow's operations in Ukraine.

"We certainly also discussed the international humanitarian law and provisions of the Geneva Convention in regard to conduct of hostilities ... that civilians must be protected," Maurer told a news conference.

"We think we are confronted with a very complex front line at the present moment in Ukraine which sees a lot of people trapped and people caught people in between front lines," Maurer added.

"It's not possible to think about access or evacuation, either in Mariupol or another place, if we don't have a solid ... and detailed agreement between the militaries on the ground," he said.

The southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been particularly devastated by street fighting and bombardments, with hundreds of thousands of people believed to be trapped inside buildings, with no access to food, water, power or heat. Numerous attempts to create humanitarian corridors for evacuation have been thwarted by continued fighting.

Prior to the talks, Maurer had said he would raise the issues of prisoners of war, missing people and detained civilians in his talks with Lavrov in Moscow.

Lavrov said, "We hope the efforts of the ICRC will bear fruit" and called the organization an "impartial and independent intermediary".

"Unfortunately we don't have any particular basis to rely on conscientious fulfillment by the Kyiv authorities," he added.



Zelenskyy requests further military aid from NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO to provide "unrestricted" military aid while speaking to representatives of the alliance over video-link.

"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions. In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us," he said.

He thanked the members of the alliance for the support they have already provided, but said it was not enough. "You can give us one percent of all your planes. One percent of your tanks. One percent!"

During the call, Zelenskyy also accused Russia of using phosphorus weapons — which ignite in contact with air and can burn for a long time as well as causing severe burns on people it comes into contact with.

"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelensky said.

"The Alliance can once more prevent the death of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation, by giving us all the weapons we need."

Thousands of tons of German aid sent to Ukraine by train

Around 10,000 metric tons of essential aid has been sent to Ukraine from Germany via the "rail bridge" between the two countries, German Transport Minister Volker Wissing told Funke Media Group.

The trains that have been shuttling back and forth are delivering essential goods such as food, water and hygiene products, many of which had been donated according to Wissing.

"We hope this war is over soon and will do everything to ease the suffering," the minister said from the Berlin cargo terminal.

The trains do not travel into the contested cities, but rather drop off their goods nearby so that they can be taken to where they are needed.

Zelenskyy calls for help in rebuilding in call to Swedish parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to the Swedish parliament via video link on Thursday, calling on the Scandinavian country to help Ukraine rebuild after the war.

He asked for "Swedish companies and state to come rebuild" his country, large parts of which have been destroyed by a month of bombardments and airstrikes.

"This is a month now," Zelenskyy said. "We have not seen a destruction of this scale since World War II."

"Just look at what the Russian army has done to our country ... A month of bombings similar to what we have seen in Syria," he added.

Mariupol authorities say 15,000 civilians illegally deported to Russia

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have illegally carried some 15,000 of the besieged city's residents across the border to Russia.

"Residents of the Left Bank district are beginning to be deported en masse to Russia. In total, about 15,000 Mariupol residents have been subjected to illegal deportation," Mariupol city council said in a statement.

Local authorities had said on Sunday that thousands had been forced across the border but did not give a precise figure. Russian news agencies said at the time that several hundred "refugees" from the stricken city had been transported to Russia in buses in recent days.

The allegations of illegal deportations come as Ukrainian officials say civilians in Mariupol remain in dire conditions with no food, water, power or heat as Russian forces subject the city to constant bombardment.

Mariupol has suffered devastation at the hands of Russian troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to Italy's parliament on Tuesday that there was "nothing left" in Mariupol after weeks of Russian bombs and shells falling on the city.

Moscow has denied that its forces have targeted civilians during its invasion, which President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation" to bolster Russian security.

UK announces new raft of sanctions

The British government has added 59 individuals and entities to the sanctions list it has imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

They include Gazprombank — one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas — and Alfa Bank, one of Russia's top private lenders. The private military contractor Wagner Group is also on the list.

Among the individuals sanctioned were oil tycoon Evgeny Shvidler, the founder of Tinkoff bank, Oleg Tinkov, and German Gref, the CEO of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, the Foreign Office said.

Polina Kovaleva, the 26-year-old daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's alleged longtime lover, is also being targeted. The government said she reportedly owns a 4 million pound (€4.8 million; $5.2 million) property in London.

Six Belarus entities were also added to the sanctions list.

NATO leaders kick off emergency summit

US President Joe Biden and his Western allies have opened the first of three summits being held on Thursday over the war in Ukraine.

Biden met the leaders of NATO's other member countries at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, where they posed for a group photograph.

NATO's leaders pose for their traditional 'family photo' before heading into talks on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The summit is expected to last for several hours and will be followed by a gathering of the Group of Seven industrialized countries and an EU summit.

Biden is expected to hold a press conference in the evening.

UN: More than half of children in Ukraine displaced by invasion

The United Nations says more than half of Ukraine's estimated child population of 7.5 million have been driven from their homes in the past month by Russia's invasion.

"One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children," the world body's children's agency UNICEF said in a statement.

It said 1.8 million children had fled the country and 2.5 million more were displaced within Ukraine itself.

More than 3.5 million people altogether have fled from the brutal invasion and some 6 million more internally displaced, the UN has said.

UK's Johnson calls for targeting Putin's gold reserves

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for the world to prevent Russia using its gold reserves as another way of penalising the country for its war on Ukraine in addition to the financial and economic sanctions already in place.

"We need to do more and so we need to do more economically," Johnson told LBC radio ahead of his attendance at a NATO summit in Brussels.

"Can we do more to stop him using his gold reserves, for instance, in addition to his cash reserves? What can we do more to sanction SWIFT?" he said.

"My message today in NATO will be that there are ways in which the world can continue to intensify the pressure on Putin," he said.

"The more we do that now, the more pressure we apply now, particularly on things like gold, ... I believe the more we can shorten the war, shorten the slaughter in Ukraine," he said.

Russia likely looking to send in reservists, conscripts and mercenaries

The UK Ministry of Defence said in its morning intelligence update on Thursday that it believes the Russian military has "almost certainly suffered thousands of casualties" during the invasion.

Therefore, Russia is probably turning to "its reservist and conscript manpower, as well as private military companies and foreign mercenaries," according to the ministry.

There have already been reports of Russian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine, including the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group that has been involved in various African conflicts in recent years.

Russia has also been recruiting soldiers from Syria to bring to Ukraine, thanks to Russia's years of support for the regime of Bashar Assad.

Ukraine's foreign minister calls on EU to reject Putin's ruble payment demand

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said if EU countries obey Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that Russian oil and gas be paid in rubles, they will be helping Russia's deadly invasion.

"If any EU country bows to Putin’s humiliating demands to pay for oil and gas in rubles, it will be like helping Ukraine with one hand and helping Russians kill Ukrainians with the other," he tweeted.

"I urge relevant countries to make a wise and responsible choice," he added.

Putin on Wednesday called on his government and gas giant Gazprom to make the necessary changes in a week for payment of oil and gas to be made in the faltering Russian currency instead of dollars and euros as is currently the case.

EU's Borrell: Moscow currently 'has no interest in negotiating a cease-fire'

The Russian government is not interested in negotiating a cease-fire in Ukraine at present, as Moscow has not achieved what it wants with its invasion, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has said.

"Right now, Russia doesn't want to sit and negotiate anything. What it wants is to occupy the ground," Borrell said in an interview with Spain's TVE channel.

"It wants to surround the coast to the border with Moldova and isolate Ukraine from the sea. It wants to negotiate in earnest only when it has secured a position of strength," he added.

The European Union and its allies will keep on delivering military aid to the Ukrainian army, Borrell said.

"It is important because everything will be decided in the next 15 days," he said. "What will make history is the capacity of Ukrainians to resist."

NATO's Stoltenberg: 'Putin has made a big mistake'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed a major error by invading Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Speaking ahead of an alliance summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg said, "President Putin has made a big mistake and that is to launch a war against an independent sovereign nation. He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces."

He said NATO leaders at the summit would "address the need for a reset of our deterrence and defense in the longer term." That would include agreeing on new deployments to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, he said.

In this "most serious security crisis in a generation," Stoltenberg said, "as long as we stand together we are safe."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is not a NATO member, will address the NATO summit and an EU summit that is also to take place on Thursday by video link.

US President Joe Biden is also to be at the summits.

Stoltenberg made his comments as Norwegian broadcaster TV2 and daily Dagens Naeringsliv said Stoltenberg's term as NATO chief, due to expire October 1, will be extended by a year because of the war in Ukraine. They cited unnamed sources in their reports.

Stoltenberg had been set to take up a post as central bank governor of his native Norway by the end of 2022.

When asked on Wednesday whether he would stay on at NATO, Stoltenberg said any such decision was up to member countries to

make.



Ukraine's navy reports destruction of Russian landing ship

Ukraine's navy says it has destroyed the large Russian landing ship Orsk near the port city of Berdyansk.

The Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA TV said it had been informed of the report but was waiting for confirmation.

Berdyansk has been under Russian control since February 27. The Orsk had brought armored vehicles there on Monday, the Zvezda TV channel of the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier this week.

Berdyansk, which is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west along the coast from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Russia partially reopens stock market

The Moscow stock exchange is reopening, albeit for limited trading, for the first time since February 25, the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Trading is to be heavily restricted to avoid the huge selloff that occurred on February 24 as investors pulled out in anticipation of the swingeing financial and economic sanctions that have been imposed by the West.

The restrictions mean that foreign shareholders will be unable to sell shares, a bid to counter the sanctions.

The Russian central bank said trading will be allowed in 33 of the 50 companies that are part of the country's benchmark MOEX index. They include air carrier Aeroflot, state-owned gas producer Gazprom and the oil company Rosneft.

Australia voices objection to Russian attendance of G20 summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his objection to Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance at this year's G20 summit.

Host country Indonesia has already invited Putin, and Russia's ambassador has indicated he is expected to attend.

"Russia has invaded Ukraine. This is a violent and aggressive act that shatters the international rule of law," Morrison said.

"I think we need to have people in the room that aren't invading other countries."

Australia's prime minister added that he had been in direct contact with Indonesian President Joko Widodo about Putin's planned attendance of the summit, which is expected to take place in October.

Biden to meet with NATO, EU leaders

US President Joe Biden is set to meet NATO and EU leaders on Thursday in a number of international summits.

Biden will attend a special meeting of NATO leaders, a G7 summit and an EU leaders' summit for talks on how to support Ukraine and punish Russia.

A proposal to strengthen NATO's eastern flank with permanent troop deployments is expected to be discussed.

Such a move would constitute a violation of the NATO-Russia Founding Act signed in 1997, which said that NATO has no intention to station permanent military forces in Eastern Europe.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges global protests against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged citizens around the world to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a Wednesday video address in English.

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelenskyy said. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."

"Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, come in the name of peace," he added.

"The world must stop the war."

The call to action comes one month after the start of Russia's invasion, which has sparked condemnation around the world.

Russian convoy stalls outside Kyiv — Western intelligence

The Associated Press has cited a senior US defense official as saying that Russian forces appeared to be setting up defensive positions 15-20 kilometers outside Kyiv.

The official told AP that Russian forces were no longer trying to advance toward Kyiv, adding that Russian troops were now exerting more pressure in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

UK defense official Jim Hockenhull said Russia was now waging a war of "attrition" in Ukraine after Moscow "failed to achieve its original objectives."

Hockenhull said that Russia was surprised by the scale of resistance by Ukrainian forces.

He warned that the war of attrition will involve "reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower (and) result in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis."

4,500 people evacuate from areas under siege

Ukrainian officials said 4,500 people managed to get out of areas under siege from Russian forces on Wednesday.

Around 3,000 people left the southeastern port city of Mariupol for Zaporizhzhia by private transport, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Tymoshenko said civilians were also evacuated from the town of Hulyaipolye in the Zaporizhzhia region, from the Luhansk region, and from three villages in the Kyiv region.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, seven of nine planned evacuation corridors worked. Vereshschuk said that buses were stopped by Russian units along two of the corridors.

UK to send Ukraine thousands more missiles

The United Kingdom will send 6,000 more missiles to Ukraine's government, including anti-tank and high-explosive weaponry.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is traveling to Brussels on Thursday for talks with NATO, where he is expected to provide further details on new British aid to Ukraine.

The UK has already sent more than 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defenses as they turn the tide in this fight," Johnson said.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Wednesday

The United States issued a warning to China, telling it not to take advantage of business opportunities created by western sanctions on Russia.

The head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned that Russia's nuclear arsenal has the capability to wipe out any enemies.

A Russian journalist died in a residential neighborhood of Kyiv when it was hit by Russian shelling, according to her employer. Oksana Baulina was reporting for news outlet The Insider when she was killed, the outlet said.

Russia moved to expel an unspecified number of US diplomats. This came in retaliation for the United States expelling 12 of Moscow's delegates to the United Nations in New York in March.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine.

The 27 EU member states have approved an additional €500 million ($550 million) in military aid to Ukraine, on top of a previous package worth €500 million issued in February.

NATO has estimated that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in the invasion of Ukraine, according to figures released to the Associated Press.

Russia will demand nations it considers "unfriendly" pay in rubles for its gas supplies, President Vladimir Putin said.

Correction: An earlier version of this live updates article referred to NEXTA TV as a Ukrainian media outlet instead of a Belarusian opposition media outlet. It has been amended.