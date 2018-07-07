 Liu Xia, wife of late Nobel Peace Prize winner, leaves China | News | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Liu Xia, wife of late Nobel Peace Prize winner, leaves China

Friends of Liu Xia report she has boarded a flight to Europe after years of house arrest. Her husband, Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, died in detention last July.

Liu Xia (picture-alliance/dpa/A.F. Yuan)

Liu Xia was never charged with a crime but has spent eight years under house arrest.

Her friends said she left China on board a Finnair flight bound for Europe on Tuesday. Her brother, Liu Hui, was not on the plane, they said. Two other friends told the German dpa news agency that Liu Xia was headed to Germany.

Liu Hui later confirmed his sister's departure on a social media site.

"Sister has already left Beijing for Europe at noon to start her new life. Thanks to everyone who has helped and cared for her these few years. I hope from now on her life is peaceful and happy," he wrote.

Campaigners have called for Liu Xia's release ever since the 57-year-old poet and artist was put under house arrest in 2010, days after her imprisoned husband, Liu Xiaobo, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She has never been charged with any crime.

He had been sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges of inciting subversion of state power.

Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer last July aged 61. He was a writer, critic and activist who called for political reforms and an end to one-party rule in China.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made a state visit to Germany on Monday and met with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Berlin has been pushing China to let Liu leave the country following the death of her husband. In May, Germany said it would welcome the widow after a recording was released of her crying in desperation and indicating she was losing hope of leaving China.

Friends of Liu Xia had expressed concern for her mental health ahead of the first anniversary of her husband's death on Friday.

China has maintained that Liu Xia was free and accorded all rights guaranteed to her by law.

Western diplomats, however, disagree. They say Chinese authorities kept a close watch on her after the death of her husband and she was only allowed to meet and speak to friends and family in pre-arranged phone calls and visits.

ap/jm (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Liu Xia's imprisonment 'violation of international law'

Liu Xia was last seen in July at the burial of her husband, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo. In a DW interview, her lawyer Jared Genser has called for her release, saying he is turning to the UN for help. (09.08.2017)  

Liu Xiaobo, China's dissident 'without enemies'

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, an important critic of China's Communist Party, has died after years of imprisonment. He is known for his peaceful fight for democracy. (13.07.2017)  

Chinese Nobel Peace Prize dissident Liu Xiaobo cremated

The ashes of Liu Xiaobo have been buried at sea depriving supporters of a future rallying point. There are reports his widow, Liu Xia, may have been freed from house arrest. (15.07.2017)  

HRW: Mounting fears for Liu Xiaobo's 'missing' wife

Human Rights Watch has accused Beijing of trying to silence Liu Xia, the wife of late Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo. In an interview with DW, the group's China director voiced growing concerns for the widow's wellbeing. (15.08.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chinese dissidents: Merkel must help Liu Xia  

Where is Liu Xia, widow of dissident Liu Xiaobo?  

Ashes of Liu Xiaobo buried at sea  

Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies  

Related content

Deutschland G20 Begrüßung der Teilnehmer durch Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel heads to China amid growing trade tensions 23.05.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is en route to Beijing to discuss a number of issues with her Chinese counterpart. These will range from the rule of law to international disputes - especially with regard to trade.

Chinese dissidents: Merkel must help Liu Xia 23.05.2018

As Chancellor Merkel heads for China, activists are calling on her to pressure Beijing over its human rights record. They want her to meet prominent political prisoners, like Liu Xia. Her closest friends fear the worst if she isn't released soon.

Where is Liu Xia, widow of dissident Liu Xiaobo? 15.08.2017

Tens of thousands of people worldwide have joined an online petition calling on China to release Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Prize Winner Liu Xiaobo. He was an outspoken critic of the Chinese government who died in custody last month. His wife has not been heard from since he was buried at sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 