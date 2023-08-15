  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Afghanistan
Niger
Women's World Cup
ConflictsLibya

Libya capital Tripoli rocked by militia clashes

6 minutes ago

Tensions flared between two of the Libyan capital's most powerful armed factions. The oil-rich nation has been in a state of turmoil for over a decade.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VCMS
Smoke billows amid clashes between armed groups in Tripoli
Libya and its capital Tripoli have seen frequent clashes between armed groups since the 2011 overthrow of Moammar GaddhafiImage: Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images

Clashes between rival militia factions have rocked Tripoli, shattering months of relative calm in the Libyan capital. 

The violence broke out overnight and continued into Tuesday morning. It took place in different parts of Tripoli, residents and local media reported.

It appears to be the worst flare-up of fighting in the city this year.

The death toll from the clashes remains unclear.

The Health Ministry said that many of the Tripoli's residents have been trapped in their homes.

In a statement, it called on the warring parties to allow ambulance and emergency teams to enter the affected areas and for blood to be sent to nearby hospitals.

A partial view of the Brega oil port some 270 kilometers west of Libya's eastern city of Benghazi.
Libya, an oil-rich nation located in the Maghreb region of northern Africa, has been in turmoil since the overthrow of dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011Image: AFP via Getty Images

What triggered the violence?

According to local media, fighting broke out between the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force late Monday evening.

The groups are viewed as the Libyan capital's most powerful armed factions.

The 444 brigade is backed by the Interior Ministry in Tripoli. The Special Deterrence Force controls the capital's Mitiga airport.

Tensions flared on Monday after the Special Deterrence Force allegedly detained 444 Brigade commander Mahmoud Hamza as he attempted to travel, media reported.

Dark smoke hung over parts of the city early on Tuesday and the sound of heavy weapons rattled through the streets, a Reuters journalist said.

Flights to and from Mitiga airport have been diverted due to the fighting. The University of Tripoli has canceled classes.

A divided nation

Libya, an oil-rich nation located in the Maghreb region of northern Africa, has been in turmoil since the overthrow of dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country has been split into two since 2014, with opposing governments located in the eastern and western parts of the nation respectively.

At the frontline of the war in Libya

A United Nations-backed administration known as the Government of National Unity is based in Tripoli in the west, and its rival, known as the House of Representatives, is based in the east, in Tobruk.

Each is supported by a number of local militias and foreign powers, and each has tried to wrest control from the other.

However, after several years of fighting and instability, the violence has largely subsided. 

Still, in Tripoli, longstanding divisions have sparked several incidents of bloodshed in recent years.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya released a statement on Tuesday saying it was following with concern "the security incidents and developments" that began Monday.

It called for an immediate end to the ongoing armed clashes.

sri/wd (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul,

Afghanistan: 2 years of Taliban rule 'worse than feared'

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Virtuall reality Oculus

Kenya: How virtual reality is transforming learning

Kenya: How virtual reality is transforming learning

Society4 hours ago01:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men dressed in imperial army uniforms march

How Japan confronts its haunting World War II history

How Japan confronts its haunting World War II history

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

What is Germany doing about discrimination?

What is Germany doing about discrimination?

Equality46 minutes ago06:17 min
More from Germany

Europe

A woman walks past a currency exchange office in Moscow

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

In this file photo taken on May 16, 2022, US actors Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom at the end of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. Both actors are wearing gray suits. Heard is standing; Depp is sitting.

New Netflix series 'Depp v. Heard' revisits defamation trial

New Netflix series 'Depp v. Heard' revisits defamation trial

Film2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A young man in red swimming trunks flips into a swimming pool on the coast

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

SocietyAugust 14, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage