Libya calls off presidential election planned for Friday

Libya's planned presidential election on Friday will not go ahead the country's parliament said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers on the committee overseeing the vote concluded holding it on time will be "impossible".

Ongoing disputes over the rules, including the eligibility of several divisive major candidates, seem to be the reason for the delay.

Friday's election was to mark a fresh start for war-torn Libya a year after a landmark ceasefire last year.

It leaves the peace process in chaos and the fate of the interim government in doubt.

This is a developing story, more will follow.

lo/rt (AFP, Reuters)