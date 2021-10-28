Visit the new DW website

LGBT+ rights

The rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people vary worldwide. LGBT rights are human and civil rights and laws cover everything from same-sex marriage to persecution for same-sex relationships.

The UN Human Rights Commission has documented violations of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, including hate crimes, discrimination and criminalization of homosexuality in various countries throughout the world. In 2011 the United Nations Human Rights Council passed its first resolution recognizing LGBT rights and urged all countries which had not yet done so to enact laws protecting basic LGBT rights. DW content on the topic can be found below.

Several hundred people gathered at the Royal Castle Square on 27 October, 2021 to protest against a law proposal that would ban equality marches. The bill, introduced by conservative, anti-abortion activist Kaja Godek has critics fearing that a law will be passed fully banning gay pride marches, known as equality marches in Poland. Poland has been named as the worst country for LGBT people to live in the EU with several regions having declared themselves 'free of LGBT ideology'. The anti-LGBT climate in the country has seen many LGBT people seek refuge in neighboring countries. (Photo by Jaap Arriens / Sipa USA) (Photo by STR/NurPhoto)

Poland: Parliament debates bill banning LGBTQ pride parades 28.10.2021

Poland's parliament is set to vote on a law banning Pride parades and other public gestures in support of LGBTQ rights on Friday, a day after an emotional debate on the issue.
LGBT activists attend a protest near the Senate, asking for the approval of a law promoted by Democratic Party's lawmaker Alessandro Zan, aimed to extend further protections from discrimination to the LGBT community, in Rome, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The banner at right reads 'Stop rebates! Law Zan now!' (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Italy: Senate rejects anti-homophobia law 27.10.2021

The law would have made homophobia a crime that is treated similarly to racism. Right-wing lawmakers were particularly opposed to the proposal.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 18: Josh Cavallo of United kicks during the A-League match between Sydney FC and Adelaide United at Leichhardt Oval, on April 18, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Australian professional footballer Josh Cavallo comes out as gay 27.10.2021

Josh Cavallo said he wants to show other people who are "struggling and are scared" that it is okay to be gay in football.

April 28, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Kay Deyer-Hill of Pflugerville holds a sign as transgender youth, parents and several lawmakers rally at the south steps of the Texas Capitol Wednesday evening, criticizing several anti-LGBTQ bills winding their way through the 87th Legislature a month before adjournment. Austin United States - ZUMAd150 20210428_znp_d150_009 Copyright: xBobxDaemmrichx

Texas bans transgender girls from female sports in schools 26.10.2021

The southern US state is the latest to enact prohibiting transgender girls from participating in female sports at public schools. Rights groups vowed to fight the ban.
Vivek Shraya, trans-Autorin Beschreibung : Als Kanadische Autorin wird Shraya in der Frankfurter Buchmesse profiliert. Schlagworte: Vivek Shraya, transgender Autorin, Copyright: Vanessa Heins, 2020

Trans author Vivek Shraya on what she loves about being Queer 22.10.2021

Canadian author and artist Vivek Shraya speaks to DW about coming out as a trans woman and why there are no straight answers to the Queer question.
People protest outside the Netflix building on Vine Street in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special and its anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company's offices Wednesday, with Trans Lives Matter and Free Speech is a Right among their competing messages. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Netflix staff walk out, join trans activists to protest comedy special 21.10.2021

Dozens of Netflix employees joined protests outside the company's Los Angeles office. Counterprotesters soon showed up to push back against the rally.
Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages 18.10.2021

Last week it was announced that Dutch royals will be allowed to marry same-sex partners without giving up the throne. Queer royals and aristocrats have always existed — but often had to be reticent about their sexuality.
South Korean army Sergeant Byun Hui-su salutes during a press conference at the Center for Military Human Right Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. South Korea's military decided Wednesday to discharge Byun who recently undertook gender reassignment surgery, a ruling expected to draw strong criticism from human rights groups.The sign reads The Center for Military Human Right Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

S. Korea court says dismissal of transgender soldier 'illegal' 07.10.2021

Byun Hui-su is reported to have died by suicide after she was discharged from the military. Months after her death, the court told the army to recognize the soldier as a woman and annul her dismissal.
TOPSHOT - A Taliban fighter walks past a mural along a street in Kabul on September 15, 2021. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Trans in Afghanistan: A mortal danger under the Taliban 02.10.2021

Danish is transgender, Khalid is gay. But in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule, LGBTQ people face the death penalty. So their only option is to flee the country. Here's their story.

How violence and abuse drove a transgender migrant back to Pakistan 01.10.2021

Romesa Ahmed, a transgender woman from Pakistan, tells the story of her failed attempt to flee to Europe. Shunned by her family, raped and tortured by those meant to help her, Romesa's journey shows the particular hardship suffered by transgender people.
Bild links: Tessa Ganserer bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung der Grünen auf dem Kornmarkt. Nürnberg, 23.09.2021 *** Tessa Ganserer at a campaign event of the Green Party at the Kornmarkt Nuremberg, 23 09 2021 Foto:xD.xAnoraganingrumx/xFuturexImage Bild rechts: Nyke Slawik bei einem Wahlkampf-Auftritt für die Kölner Grünen auf dem Heumarkt. Köln, 22.09.2021

Germany: Two transgender women win parliamentary seats 27.09.2021

The two politicians come from opposite sides of the country but the same party: the Greens. One of the candidates said it was "historic" and another proclaimed it was "madness!"
Thousands take part in the March Of The Prides denouncing discrimination linked to sexual orientation, gender and different life choices. Marriage for all, which will be voted on by the Swiss on September 26, was the main theme of the demonstration. Geneva, Switzerland, September 11 2021. Photo by Francois Glories/ABACAPRESS.COM

Switzerland’s same-sex marriage referendum explained 25.09.2021

The Swiss parliament had already passed marriage equality, but conservative politicians wanted citizens to vote on it.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Revisiting Berlin's wetlands, the global food agenda and queer inclusion 23.09.2021

As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
Bartosz Staszewski.

Polish province overturns 'LGBT ideology free zone' 23.09.2021

A province in southern Poland near Krakow has overturned its symbolic anti-LGBTQ designation. The EU held up recovery funds because of the discriminatory declaration.
19.09.2021 Kyiv-Pride am 19.09 in der Hauptstadt der Ukraine.

Ukraine: Thousands march for LGBTQ rights 19.09.2021

Kyiv's annual gay Pride parade returned after missing a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite recent progress, homophobia and opposition to same-sex partnerships remain high in Ukraine.
Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the press before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rev. Dr. Rohrer is the first openly transgender person elected as Bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

US: Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st openly transgender bishop 12.09.2021

Megan Rohrer, 41, has become the first openly transgender bishop with the pronouns "they/he" at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
