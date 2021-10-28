The rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people vary worldwide. LGBT rights are human and civil rights and laws cover everything from same-sex marriage to persecution for same-sex relationships.

The UN Human Rights Commission has documented violations of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, including hate crimes, discrimination and criminalization of homosexuality in various countries throughout the world. In 2011 the United Nations Human Rights Council passed its first resolution recognizing LGBT rights and urged all countries which had not yet done so to enact laws protecting basic LGBT rights. DW content on the topic can be found below.