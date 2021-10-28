Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people vary worldwide. LGBT rights are human and civil rights and laws cover everything from same-sex marriage to persecution for same-sex relationships.
The UN Human Rights Commission has documented violations of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, including hate crimes, discrimination and criminalization of homosexuality in various countries throughout the world. In 2011 the United Nations Human Rights Council passed its first resolution recognizing LGBT rights and urged all countries which had not yet done so to enact laws protecting basic LGBT rights. DW content on the topic can be found below.
Romesa Ahmed, a transgender woman from Pakistan, tells the story of her failed attempt to flee to Europe. Shunned by her family, raped and tortured by those meant to help her, Romesa's journey shows the particular hardship suffered by transgender people.
