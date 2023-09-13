  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Extreme weather
Morocco earthquake
CrimeColombia

Latin America worst region for environment defenders — NGO

Zac Crellin
September 13, 2023

More land defenders were murdered in Colombia than any other country in the past 12 months. The Amazon also saw a large number of lethal attacks, particularly against Indigenous people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WGPo
Illegal mining on Yanimami land in the Amazon
Indigenous people have been murdered in the Amazon as illegal mining encroaches on their landImage: ALAN CHAVES/AFP via Getty Images

Latin America is the most dangerous region in the world for environmental defenders, according to a new report released by the Global Witness NGO on Wednesday.

The environmental crime watchdog said at least 177 land and land defenders were killed last year. One in five of them were murdered in the Amazon rainforest.

Very few perpetrators are brought to justice, which has created an environment of impunity.

"For too long, those responsible for lethal attacks against defenders have been getting away with murder," said Shruti Suresh from Global Witness.

Murders increase in Colombia

Colombia was found to be the deadliest country on the list with 60 land defenders murdered in the past year — accounting for a third of such killings worldwide.

Since coming to power in August last year, leftist President Gustavo Petro pledged to put an end to such violence.

His government signed on to the Escazu agreement in October 2022 which includes protections for environmentalists.

But despite this, the number of murdered land defenders in Colombia is almost double the figure reported in 2021.

At least 382 defenders have been killed in the country since Global Witness began documenting deaths in 2012. Colombia is also the country with the highest number of reported killings globally over this period.

Dozens of killings last year also occurred in Brazil and Mexico, with 14 land defenders also having been murdered in Honduras in 2022.

Indigenous groups under attack

The report is a reminder that Indigenous communities are disproportionately targeted by lethal attacks, often related to illegal mining, logging and fishing encroaching on their land.

Around 34% of murdered land defenders last year were Indigenous, despite making up around 5% of the world's population.

"Research has shown again and again that Indigenous peoples are the best guardians of the forests and therefore play a fundamental role in mitigating the climate crisis," said Laura Furones, a researcher on land defenders at Global Witness.

"Yet they are under siege in countries like Brazil, Peru and Venezuela for doing precisely that. We hear of new attacks every day, and our report highlights some of those stories."

The murder of Indigenous peoples expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon last year brought global attention to the threat faced by rainforest communities every day. 

Guarani people holding a vigil for Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips
Indigenous land defenders demanded justice for Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, who were murdered in the Amazon last yearImage: Andre Penner/AP Photo/picture alliance

A worldwide problem

Outside of Latin America, the Philippines was the most dangerous country for environmental defenders after 11 people were reported murdered in the last year.

Other countries where environmental defenders have been killed recently include India, Indonesia, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Global Witness said many murders go unreported, often due to a lack of independent monitoring in many countries and restrictions on press freedom.

The NGO said it therefore cannot capture the full scale of the problem, while governments around the world also fail to investigate these incidents.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Global Ideas - Members of the Misak community in the Colombian province of Cauca

Colombia: Young, Indigenous people fight to preserve their culture

Colombia: Young, Indigenous people fight to preserve their culture

The Misak community in western Colombia wants to preserve its ancestors' traditions and horticultural knowledge while responding to ongoing deforestation in the region.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 24, 2020
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Overturned cars and debris lay scattered across a street full of red mud

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

ClimateSeptember 12, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenyan President William Ruto addresses the Africa Climate Summit

Kenya: Bumpy first year in office for William Ruto

Kenya: Bumpy first year in office for William Ruto

PoliticsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Maria Ressa has a broad smile on her face as she holds her hands up in a prayer position

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz and a Bundeswehr Leopard 2 A6 tank with camouflage

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two workers at a construction site in Moscow

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage