A boy splashes water on his face from a water fountain during summer in Brussels, July 19, 2022
Human-induced global warming is shaping our climateImage: Yves Herman/REUTERS
ClimateEurope

Last 8 years warmest on record globally, says EU report

Roshni Majumdar
21 minutes ago

A new report by the European Union's climate monitor noted extreme temperatures in Europe, the Middle East, China, Central Asia and northern Africa. Europe recorded its second hottest year on record too.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LyS5

The last eight years have been the warmest on record, the European Union's climate monitoring service said in its annual report on Tuesday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said December 2022 was the seventh warmest in Europe since records began and Europe as a whole recorded its second hottest year last year too.

Climatologists typically use reference periods to create 'climate normals' that represent what can be considered a typical climate for that period. This new report uses 1991-2020 as the main reference period.

"Atmospheric concentrations are continuing to rise with no sign of slowing," said Vincent-Henri Peuch, the head of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

Extreme temperatures across the globe

"2022 was yet another year of climate extremes across Europe and globally," Samantha Burgess, the deputy head of the climate change service, said in a statement. 

"These events highlight that we are already experiencing the devastating consequences of our warming world," she said.

2022 was the fifth warmest year globally since records began, with 2016, 2020, 2019 and 2017 having been hotter in that order. The last eight years were the eight hottest on record, C3S said.

The UK, France, Spain and Italy set new average temperature records for the year 2022, while Middle East, China, Central Asia and northern Africa experienced unprecedented levels of heat as well.

The forgotten victims of Pakistan's floods

Polar regions record warm temperatures

Vostok station, one of the most remote reasearch stations in the world in Antartica, recorded its warmest temperature last year in its 65-year history at minus - 17.7 degrees Celsius (0.14 degrees Fahrenheit).

On the other end, Greenland experienced September temperatures 8 degrees Celsius higher than average, leading to widepsread ice losses and global sea level rise.

Concentration of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane, which stay in the atmosphere for up to 1,000 years and a decade, respectively, also continued to climb to record levels. 

Burning fossil fuels for generating electricty or for transportation is one of the key drivers of global warming. 

The European Union has said it is committed to limiting the Earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels as per the Paris agreement. 

rm/msh (AFP, Reuters) 

climate.copernicus.eu
climate.copernicus.eu
www.unep.org
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Kharkiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov

Ukraine: Germany's foreign minister visits embattled Kharkiv

Conflicts60 minutes ago
