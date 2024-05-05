Lando Norris takes first-ever Formula One win in Miami

The British driver also gave McLaren their first win since Monza 2021.

McLaren's Lando Norris won the first Formula One race of his career on Sunday and ended world champion Max Verstappen's dominance at the Miami Grand Prix.

After finishing as runner-up eight times in 110 Grand Prix, the 24-year-old Briton, who had held the record for most podiums without a win (15), finally clinched a long overdue victory.

"I love you all, thank you so much!" Norris screamed on his radio with a final margin of victory of 7.6 seconds over Verstappen of Red Bull. "We did it! We did it!"

Norris is the first driver since Carlos Sainz Jr. to beat Verstappen this Formula One season.

"You win. You lose. I think we're all a bit used to that in racing," Verstappen said.

"Is a bad day P2? I will take it. I am happy for Lando, it's been a long time coming and there's more to come from him," he added.

More to come...