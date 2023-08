While Ukraine's counteroffensive is stuck, Russia is at the BRICS summit looking to attract new allies. Does Ukraine have to concede land to gain peace? Our guests: Göran Swistek (SWP), Miriam Kosmehl, (Bertelsmann) and Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Image: DW

Miriam Kosmehl, she is Expert on Eastern Europe at the Bertelsmann Stiftung.

Image: DW

Commander Göran Swistek, he is visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs "SWP" and writes extensively on military and security issues.

Image: DW

Roman Goncharenko, he works for DW’s Russia Desk and has been reporting since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.