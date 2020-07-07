La Bestia - Hitching a ride on the Death Train

Just getting on and off "the Death Train,” also known as "La Bestia,” or "the Beast,” is dangerous. Each year, untold numbers of people land on the tracks, where they can be run over, killed or maimed. Those who do manage to hitch a ride are preyed upon by criminal gangs.

Despite these dangers, people from Central America keep trying. They know they are risking their lives. But sheer desperation drives them from their homelands - most often in Honduras, El Salvador, or Guatemala. In the United States, they hope to find a land of endless opportunities.

Every year, an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 migrants hitch a ride on one of the Death Trains. No one knows how many are injured or killed along the way. Joe Biden’s presidency gave many hope that things would change, and he would ease the harsh migration policies put in place by his predecessor. But those who do make it to the US border find this hope quickly dashed.



Broadcasting Hours:

