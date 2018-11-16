 Kylie Minogue Cologne concert hit by security scare | News | DW | 21.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Kylie Minogue Cologne concert hit by security scare

German police armed with submachine guns deployed to a Kylie Minogue concert in Cologne to quell a potential attack. The threat was reportedly linked to a mentally-disturbed Belgian man.

Kylie Minogue (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Nearmy)

All male visitors to a Kylie Minogue concert were frisked before entering the venue in Cologne on Tuesday, as police armed with submachine guns monitored proceedings. Authorities reinforced security due to a possible attacker from Belgium, according to the police.

"The organizers contacted us due to a possible threat scenario based on evaluating social media platforms," a police spokesman told the German news agency DPA. "When it comes to things like that, we cannot simply stand by," he added.

At the same time, authorities emphasized that the concert passed off "without any disturbance."

The mentally-disturbed man reportedly made threats against the 50-year-old singer, according to Germany's mass circulation Bild newspaper. Pictures of the suspect were posted at the venue. German police also contacted colleagues in Belgium.

Minogue is currently performing in Germany as part of a wider tour across Australia and Europe. The Tuesday concert, held before some 2,500 people in Cologne, followed a performance in Berlin. The singer is set to perform in Hamburg on Saturday before continuing on to Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

  • Kylie Minogue lies on a pair of lips lit up red (picture-alliance/dpa/EFE/A. Martin)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    The pin-up poster child

    "I'm just a natural flirt, but I don't see it in a sexual way. A lot of the time I'm like an overexcited puppy," once said the pop singer. At barely five feet (1.5 meters) tall and with a slim size 34 figure, Kylie Minogue has seemingly eternal beauty, even at 50. As sexy as ever, she appears to defy the notion that women of a certain age can't be sex symbols.

  • The Henderson Kids still shows Kyie Minogue and Mark Hennessy (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    A soap star start

    She was just 17 when Kylie landed her first television role in 1985 on the Australian soap The Henderson Kids (seen here with co-star Mark Hennessy). Not yet blonde, she wore her hair in a typically 80s hairstyle: permed. She played her supporting role as Charlotte "Char" Kernow so well that she was directly committed to another series a year later.

  • Kylie with fellow band members (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    Onto the stage

    Her breakthrough came with the next soap opera, Neighbours. The suburban soap starred her future partner, Jason Donovan and launched Kylie to teen idol status in her native Australia. In the series, she played Donovan's love interest so it was only a matter of time before they partnered up in real life to sing a love song.

  • Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan seated side by side (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    Especially for You

    Cotton candy pop and sugary sweet love songs were not uncommon in the 1980s. But the way that Kylie and her then-lover Jason Donovan breathed their sweetness into the microphone, is enough to give anyone with contemporary listening habits a toothache. Their big hair and broad shoulder pads scream 80s. Still, "Especially for You" was an international top 10 hit.

  • Kylie poses with one of the wax figures of herself (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Melville)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    Waxing fantastic

    Even before Kylie Minogue's duet with Donovan, her talents had her in the sights of music producers Stock, Aitken & Waterman, who were dominating the music scene at the time. The Australian would become famous so quickly that she was honored with her own wax figure at Madame Tussaud's (she has had four likenesses). Her nickname? The singing budgie.

  • Kylie Minogue as a corpse in water in a video for the song Where The Wild Roses Grow (Youtube/emimusic)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    The exquisite corpse

    In 1995, a completely different pop duo arose when two singers came together who would never imagine dueting: Nick Cave, from the wave / gothic / punk corner with his Bad Seeds and Kylie Minogue, the petite young pop goddess. In "Where the Wild Roses Grow" is not trilled. The dark song is about a man who kills his lover.

  • Kylie Minogue dancing on stage in a glittering bikini (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    A comeback (over and over)

    Kylie's career has had its ups and downs. In the early 1990s, her record sales declined as she reoriented herself musically. And in her private life, things weren't running smoothly, either. An image shift may have been responsible as she transformed from a happy-go-lucky soul to a sex symbol. In 2000 she was back with the album Light Years.

  • Dancing in a fringed miniskirt (Youtube/emimusic)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    Her clothes!

    Kylie came out of her slump swinging. The 2001 album Fever sold in the millions and both the song and the music video for "Can't Get You Out of My Head" went strong. It didn't matter that the diva was in her mid-30s: She was as sexy as ever in miniskirts and barely-there dresses. In Germany, people started referring to her as "Geilie Minogue" as a compliment about her sex appeal.

  • Presenting her perfume in an oversized bottle (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Nearmy)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    Kylie, the brand

    Since 2001, Kylie has had her own fashion and cosmetics line. Under the brand "Love Kylie," she even sells lingerie. In 2006, she cooperated with cosmetics firm Coty to create six perfumes and in 2008, she released "Kylie at home," a collection of bed linens and curtains made from organza and silk.

  • Kylie Minogue sitting in a chair, smiling (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

    From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

    We don't grow old, we grow golden

    Shortly before her 50th birthday, Kylie Minogue has released her 14th studio album, Golden. The result of a trip to Nashville, the singer picked up the American country-western sound and in so doing, she said, she was able to work through her frustration about her unhappy love affairs. She's doing so much better now that she'll be celebrating her 50th birthday big-time.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ct)


DW recommends

We just can't get her out of our heads: Kylie Minogue at 50

Australia's most famous pop export turns 50 — just after releasing her 14th studio album, Golden. The celebration of both her life and her work is a thumb in the eye of the fates, who've dealt her a tough hand of late. (28.05.2018)  

British rapper Kate Tempest cancels Berlin concert due to 'personal threats'

The spoken-word artist was scheduled to play at a hangar of the former Berlin airport Tempelhof as part of the new Volksbühne theater's program, but she decided to cancel the show due to "personal threats." (20.09.2017)  

From a singing budgie to the golden lady: Kylie Minogue at 50

For over 30 years, the Australian singer has been considered one of pop's top divas. And at 50, she looks none the worse for the wear. (28.05.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Geiselnahme im Kölner Hauptbahnhof

German police free hostage at Cologne train station 15.10.2018

Police have rescued a hostage taken in a pharmacy at Cologne's central station. The perpetrator is in intensive care after being shot during the operation. Officials said they could not rule out terrorism as a motive.

Deutschland Köln Untersuchungen nach Geiselnahme am Hauptbahnhof

German police 'not ruling out' terrorism in Cologne hostage-taking 16.10.2018

Police have launched raids connected to the main suspect of an attack at Cologne's central train station. Authorities said witnesses reported hearing the subject vow his allegiance to 'Islamic State' terrorists.

Düren - Sonderzug Aktivisten des Aktionsbündnisses Ende Gelände

German police face off with environmentalists on way to Hambacher Forest protest 26.10.2018

Officers have ordered 1,000 activists traveling by train to clear Düren station. They are trying to make their way to Hambacher Forest where a massive anti-coal protest is planned for the weekend.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 