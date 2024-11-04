  1. Skip to content
Kyiv group helps kids cope with trauma of war, displacement

Aya Ibrahim in Kyiv
April 11, 2024

Children in Kyiv talk with DW about their pain from Russia's war in Ukraine, sharing how therapy has helped them regain strength. The loss of home, security, family and friends due to war has left them immensely traumatized.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eeJG
