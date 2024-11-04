Kyiv group helps kids cope with trauma of war, displacement

ConflictsUkraineKyiv group helps kids cope with trauma of war, displacementTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineAya Ibrahim in Kyiv04/11/2024April 11, 2024Children in Kyiv talk with DW about their pain from Russia's war in Ukraine, sharing how therapy has helped them regain strength. The loss of home, security, family and friends due to war has left them immensely traumatized.https://p.dw.com/p/4eeJGAdvertisement