Kurt Weill was a German composer who rose to fame during the Weimar Republic. He collaborated frequently with Bertolt Brecht, producing works such as the "The Three Penny Opera" (1928).

Born in Dessau in 1900, Weill displayed musical talent early on. During the First World War, the teenage Weill joined the Dessau Court Theater, and after studying theory and composition Weill enrolled at the Berlin Hochschule für Musik but found the environment uninspiring. He rose to fame during the Weimar Republic for compositions that reflected the era's uneasy combination of pessimism and hedonism, and his works with Bertolt Brecht made him famous all over Europe. After fleeing the Nazis in 1935 he emigrated to the USA, where he achieved great success as a Broadway composer until his death in 1950. His most important works include "The Threepenny Opera" (1928), which included the song "Mack the Knife" that went on to become a popular standard, "The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny" (1930), "The Pledge" (1932), "The Seven Deadly Sins" (1933), "Lady in the Dark" (1941), "Street Scene" (1947) and "Lost in the Stars" (1949).