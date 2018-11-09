 Kristallnacht pogrom: The world was watching | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 09.11.2018

Kristallnacht pogrom: The world was watching

In the night of November 9, 1938, Jews were the victims of pogroms carried out in plain sight. Thousands of synagogues, shops and homes were destroyed. While the world was shocked, the reactions weren't strong enough.

  • Destroyed synagogue in Chemnitz (picture alliance)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What happened on November 9-10, 1938?

    Anti-Semitic mobs, led by SA paramilitaries, went on rampages throughout Nazi Germany. Synagogues like this one in the eastern city of Chemnitz and other Jewish-owned property were destroyed. Jews were subject to public humiliation and arrested, and at least 91 and probably more were killed.

  • Synagogue burning in Berlin (Getty Images)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What's in a name?

    The nationwide street violence against German Jews is known by a variety of names. Berliners called it Kristallnacht, from which the English Night of Broken Glass is derived. Nowadays in German it's also common to speak of the "pogrom night" or the "November pogroms."

  • Herschel Seibel Grynszpan (picture-alliance/Imagno/Schostal Archiv)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What was the official reason the pogrom?

    The event that provided the excuse for the violence was the murder of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath in Paris by a teenage Polish Jew named Herschel Grynszpan. Ironically he wasn't executed for the crime. No one knows whether he survived the Third Reich or died in a concentration camp.

  • Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels (dpa/everettcollection)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    How did the violence start?

    After vom Rath's death, Adolf Hitler gave Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels oral permission to launch the pogrom. Violence had already broken out in some places. The SS were instructed to allow "only such measures as do not entail any danger to German lives and property."

  • Looted Jewish business in Magdeburg (Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1970-083-42/CC-BY-SA)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    Was the violence an expression of popular anger?

    No, that was the just official Nazi party line, but no one believed it. Constant references to "operations" and "measures" clearly indicate that the violence was an act of state. It is unclear what ordinary Germans thought of the mayhem. There is evidence of popular disapproval, but the fact that the couple in the left of this picture appear to be laughing also speaks volumes.

  • Jews wearing the star of David and Nazi officers in the streets of Berlin

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What did the Nazis hope to gain from the violence?

    In line with their racist ideology, the Nazis wanted to intimidate Jews into voluntarily leaving Germany. To this end, Jews were often paraded through the streets and humiliated as in this image. Their persecutors were also motivated by economic interests. Jews fleeing the Third Reich were charged extortionate "emigration levies" and their property was often confiscated.

  • Destroyed synagogue in Berlin

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    Did the pogrom serve its purpose?

    After such massive violence, German Jews could be under no illusions about the Nazis' intentions, and those who could left. But such naked aggression played badly in the foreign press and offended many Germans' desire for order, so further anti-Jewish measures took more bureaucratic forms such the requirement that Jews wear visible yellow Stars of David on their clothing.

  • Damaged Jewish-owned business in Berlin (AP)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What was the immediate aftermath?

    After the pogroms, the Nazi leadership instituted a whole raft of anti-Jewish measures, including a levy to help pay for the damage of November 9-10, 1939. The second most powerful man in the Third Reich at the time, Hermann Göring, famously remarked, "I would not want to be a Jew in Germany."

  • Burning synagogue on Kristallnacht (picture alliance/akg-images)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What is the Kristallnacht's place in history?

    In 1938, the beginning of what became known as the Holocaust was still two years away. But there is an obvious line of continuity from the pogrom to the mass murder of European Jews, in which the Nazi leadership would continue to develop and intensify their anti-Semitic hatred. In the words of one contemporary historian, the pogrom was a "prelude to genocide."

    Author: Jefferson Chase


"I can still clearly remember the morning of November 10," said W. Michael Blumenthal. "My father was arrested early in the morning. Amid the commotion and despite the fact that my mother had forbidden me to do so, I went outside without being noticed. I saw the broken shop windows on Kufürstendamm boulevard and smoke coming out of the synagogue on Fasanen Strasse." Blumenthal was only 12 years old at the time. 

Reichskristallnacht in Berlin (Getty Images)

The Fasanenstrasse Synagogue in Berlin after it was set on fire by a Nazi mob

Humiliated and beaten

In the night of November 9, 1938, Jews throughout Germany and Austria were the victims of riots: 1,300 synagogues and 7,500 businesses were destroyed and countless Jewish cemeteries and schools were vandalized.

The police watched as Jews were humiliated in the street, beaten, and in at least 91 cases, murdered. The local fire departments did not stop the synagogues and Jewish shops from burning; they merely prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings.

And that was only the beginning. On November 10, approximately 30,000 Jewish men were taken to the concentration camps in Dachau, Sachsenhausen or Buchenwald.

Michael Blumenthal (picture alliance/BREUEL-BILD)

W. Michael Blumenthal was US finance minister in the 1970s and director of the Jewish Museum in Berlin for 17 years

W. Michael Blumenthal's father was among them. "I still remember my mother's words when he was taken away by two policemen: 'What's going on, what are you doing with him, what has he done, where is he being taken to?' Even as a 12-year-old, you can feel the fear of adults."

The rest of W. Michael Blumenthal's family managed to flee to Shanghai in 1939. It was the only country at that time that still allowed refugees to come in without a visa. Blumenthal wrote about the experience in his memoir, From Exile to Washington: A Memoir of Leadership in the Twentieth Century, 2014. 

Why did it happen on November 9?

Physical attacks and intimidation targeting Jews was already widespread in Germany ever since the Nazis seized power in 1933.

The Nuremberg Laws established in 1935 defined who was to be considered a Jew, and many people suddenly faced a professional ban. Other laws restricted their access to public spaces. Many Jewish properties were expropriated to be "aryanized."

Yet, "It is important to understand November 1938 as a turning point in history," said historian Raphael Gross, president of the Deutsches Historisches Museum in Berlin. "After 1938, what is known as the epoch of German Jewry was over. German society was different afterwards."

The pretext the Nazis needed to justify the pogrom came when a Jewish teenager, Herschel Grynszpan, assassinated the German diplomat Ernst vom Rath on November 7 in Paris.

Immediately after German radio reported about the crime, anti-Jewish riots broke out in some German cities. However, systematic riots began throughout Germany two days later — after Hitler personally gave the order.

Novemberpogrome 1938 Artikel New York Times (Entschädigungsbehörde Berlin)

A report in the New York Times

From Munich, where the entire Nazi leadership had gathered for the anniversary of the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, the Nazi Minister of Propaganda Goebbels wrote a speech in which he decreed that Jewish businesses should be destroyed and that synagogues be set on fire. Police were instructed not to interfere with the riots, and firefighters were only to protect "Aryan" property. Looting was prohibited.

The orders were applied that very night, not only in Berlin, but also in Cologne, Hamburg, Frankfurt, as well as in small towns and villages throughout Germany. "For different reasons, Germans either participated or looked away," said Blumenthal. Not everyone agreed with what had happened, but "many just sheepishly watched in silence."

"The November 1938 pogrom was carried out in plain sight; it could be seen by everyone — by the press of the world, foreign diplomats and all citizens," pointed out historian Raphael Gross.

'Kurfürstendamm looked like a battlefield'

Despite the official interdiction, looting also took place on November 9 and 10. One report by the Brazilian Embassy Counselor mentions gangs of young people showing objects of cult stolen from synagogues.

All diplomats stationed in Germany informed their home countries about the incidents. The reports described the events as "cultural barbarism," said historian Hermann Simon, who was the director of the Centrum Judaicum for 27 years up until 2015. Simon collected reports written by diplomats from 20 countries who were stationed in Germany in 1938.

For example, the Polish Consul General in Leipzig described the fate of the Polish Sperling family: "Sperling's wife was stripped naked and thugs tried to rape her."

The Latvian ambassador wrote: "Kurfürstendamm looked like a battlefield." The Finnish representative noted "devastating criticism" from the population. "I am ashamed to be a German," was a very common statement among the public, the report stated.

Report by Robert T. Smallbones on the November 1938 pogroms (Sandra Wellington/The Smallbones Family Archives, Brasilien)

Frankfurt-based British diplomat Robert T. Smallbones not only reported on the situation, he also emitted thousands of visas to allow German Jews to flee to England

How the world reacted

The diplomats however did not send concrete demands or proposals for action to their home governments. "They were waiting and deceptively hoping that they could somehow come to terms with the Nazi regime," said Hermann Simon. "In that respect, the response to the reports was relatively low."

There were at least some international reactions, according to Raphael Gross: "The Kindertransport program to England began in the wake of November 1938. Some states did react, but it was far too little."

The fact that the Nazis were planning to murder all the Jews in the world was not foreseeable at the time, according to Gross.

The Italian embassy wrote on November 16, 1938: "It is not conceivable that one day 500,000 people [the approximate number of Jews living in Germany] will be sent to a wall, sentenced to execution or suicide, or that they will be locking into huge concentration camps." A fatal misjudgment of the situation.

