Kosovo MPs elect lawyer Vjosa Osmani as president

Vjosa Osmani was elected as the new president of Kosovo on Sunday.

The 38-year-old reformist and lawyer was approved by the country's parliament in Pristina after being proposed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti's ruling Vetevendosje party. Osmani is Kosovo's second female leader following Atifete Jahjaga, who served as president between 2011 and 2016.

Osmani received 71 votes from the 82 lawmakers present, making her the "elected President of the Republic," parliament speaker Glauk Konjufca said.

The position became vacant in November after Hashim Thaci resigned after being charged with war crimes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.