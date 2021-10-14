Visit the new DW website

Know-how

Often enough decisions are made by politicians who pass laws and conferences delegates that designing strategies. How can what is decided be implemented?

People around the world are feeling the impacts of climate change, and are researching and gathering new insights. Making this knowledge available to others is an important pillar in climate protection. Equipped with greater awareness, governments, organizations and individuals can develop strategies to limit global warming and meet the effects of climate change.

Windkraftanlage in Uruguay. Das Land produziert mehr als 90% seines Stroms aus erneuerbarer Energie. Dafür bildet das Land spezielle Ingenieure aus. Rechte: sind gegeben

Uruguay leads green energy charge in Latin America 14.10.2021

Over the past 10 years, Uruguay has gone from being dependent on fossil fuel imports for power to a renewable energy pioneer. How did the country do it?
26.07.2019, xmkx, Wetter Hitzewelle in Deutschland, Thermometer mit 41 Grad | Verwendung weltweit

Degrees of danger: What will the world look like if we miss our climate targets? 12.10.2021

With the plans currently on the table, we are gearing up for an increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius. That would be much worse for the planet than adhering to the agreed-upon Paris goal of 1.5 C.
Members of Syria's top jihadist group the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance, led by al-Qaeda's former Syria affiliate, parade with their flags and those of the Taliban's declared Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan through the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on August 20, 2021. - The armed group that formally broke ties with al-Qaeda years ago is considered to be the most prominent jihadist group in Syria after a decade of war. HTS controls nearly half of the Idlib region -- the last remaining opposition bastion in Syria -- alongside other less influential groups. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid Taliban takeover, climate change could drive conflict 30.08.2021

The past 30 years have brought flood, drought and hunger to Afghanistan. With the Taliban sweeping to power, many within and outside of the country wonder how to deal with looming climate disaster.
Zwei Wanderer gehen auf dem Hexenstieg im Harz, aufgenommen am 31.05.2018 bei Osterode. Foto: Frank May/picture alliance (model released) || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Careful how you camp: Tips for a nature-safe vacation 20.08.2021

Hiking, camping or a stroll along the beach might seem like the perfect way to enjoy the natural world. But these activities can have unintended consequences.
Indonesia Java | Global Ideas: Regenwasser Priester

Indonesia's water priest 18.08.2021

Privatization means cheap drinking water is no longer a given in Indonesia. In Central Java, a priest has found a solution by helping his village collect rainwater.

Was: Fabian Karthaus: Landwirt, Elektrotechniker und begeistert von Photovoltaik. Er betreibt eine Beerenplantage unter Photovoltaikmodulen. Die Kombination vom Anbau unter Modulen, die sogenannte Agri-Photovoltaik gilt als sehr zukunftsweisend weltweit und wird in immer mehr Ländern praktiziert. Fotograf: Gero Rueter Wo: Bei Paderborn Aufnahmedatum: Mai 2021

Farmers reap double benefits with solar power in fields 14.08.2021

Solar panels generate electricity in the fields, helping both farmers and climate protection. DW visits a German solar farm — and looks at other places this combination is paying off. How widely can agrovoltaics spread?
Juan Zacarías / DW RonaldWorkshop 26/05/2021 Ronald Wagemann von der Initiative CCORI/Cocina Optima bringt Köchinnen eines ‚comedor popular‘ (einer Art Volxküche) bei, wie man Lebensmittel komplett verwertet. Gegründet haben die Initiative die Köche Palmiro Ocampo und Ronald Wagemann. Ihr Ziel: Dafür zu sorgen, dass in peruanischen Restaurants möglichst keine Lebensmittel weggeworfen werden.

A greener way to cook and farm in Peru 10.06.2021

While the South American country is famous for its diverse cuisine, food waste is a problem. Could the principles of the circular economy help turn this around?
Einstellung für einen Videoartikel bei Global Ideas. Copyright hat/ Fotograf ist Stefan Arno Möhl/DW Info Green Park: Der Beira Green Park rund um den renaturierten Lauf des Chiveve Flusses

Mozambican city devastated by flooding rebuilds for the climate crisis 26.05.2021

Beira is one of the world's most vulnerable cities to climate change. That's why two years after devastating Cyclone Idai, it is rebuilding with future floods in mind.
Carissa Cabrera is a member of EcoTok. EcoTok's 16 members post videos on climate and environment topics on video-sharing platform TikTok in the hope they will go viral. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, TikTok, Social Media, EcoTok

The Gen Z climate activists going viral on TikTok 18.05.2021

Dance routines and cat memes are usually what goes viral on TikTok. But now young eco-influencers are racking up millions of views with videos on everything from trash to the rights of nature.
Global Ideas-Schwerpunkts entnommen und benötigen als Copyright DW.

Seed diversity under threat 13.04.2021

Safeguarding the genetic diversity of seeds is vital to our survival. But 75% of crop varieties have already been lost. So preserving and distributing older varieties is more important than ever.
Urheber: Dhang de Castro, DW Ort: Pilar, Philippinen Beschreibung: Wir begleiten eine Fischerfamilie auf der philippinischen Insel Pilar in ihrem Alltag, der zunehmend vom Klimawandel bedroht ist. Weil sich das Wetter nicht mehr an den Kalender hält, bleibt der Fischfang oft aus. Bereits vor Jahren etablierte Küstenschutzgebiete, lassen die fischarme Zeit aber kürzer ausfallen und Sparvereine helfen den Fischern, über einkommensschwache Zeiten besser hinwegzukommen. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Klimakrise, Fischer, Kustenschutz, Philippinen

Philippines: Facing COVID and the climate crisis 26.02.2021

Filipino fishing communities find ways to protect their livelihoods against COVID-19 and climate change.
23/12/2020 Spinning the charka - India_s symbol of freedom movement Photographer: Vikram Venkatraman Ort: Tamil Nadu, Indien

Indian weavers turn to old tech to protect the environment 12.02.2021

India's cotton industry is polluting rivers and the environment, and workers are often underpaid. But traditional handlooms, chilli and natural dyes could make a difference.
Im Bild: The Lagos slum of Ago Egun Bariga is a shanty village in Lagos without a school or other social amenities Credit: Fred Muvunyi (DW) Schlagwörter: Global Ideas, Nigeria, Lagos, Sanitation

Eco-toilets and solar lamps: A Lagos slum goes green 29.12.2020

In Nigeria’s largest city, living without clean water, electricity and sanitation is a reality for millions. Can living conditions be improved while reducing carbon emissions?
Ein Bhujal Jankaar übermittelt Daten an die Wissenschaftler. Ein indischer Mann steht im Schatten von Bäumen und tippt etwas in sein Mobiltelefon (c) Manish Mehta/DW

India's young water experts quench thirst of parched communities 21.12.2020

Groundwater is an essential resource for farmers but is scarce in arid regions of India. Some village residents have teamed up with universities to keep the water flowing and crops growing.

Julia Jaki / DW Zeit: 25./26. November, 2020 Ort: Südafrika. Ein weit verbreitetes Problem im ländlichen Südafrika: Viele Kinder und Jugendliche müssen lange Schulwege zurücklegen, Taxis und Minibusse sind oft zu teuer oder existieren überhaupt nicht. Die Folgen sind sinkende Anwesenheits - und somit Abschlussraten in Schulen. Die NGO Sweetbike schafft Abhilfe. 06b_Sweetbike graduate Siphamandla Sinama in his workshop

Graduating green: Bicycles for South African children 17.12.2020

In rural South Africa, many kids can't make it to school due to poor transport links. South African NGO Sweetbike wants to help students get to graduation with the help of bicycles.
HANDOUT - NOAA's GOES-13 satellite captured this image on Nov. 111, 2011 at 23:45 UTC of North and South America. The GOES-13 cloud images are overlaid on a true-color NASA/MODIS map by the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Photo: NASA/dpa (ACHTUNG REDAKTIONEN: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung gemäß CC BY 2.0 und Nennung des Urhebers NASA/dpa - zu dpa Forscher stellen neuen Weltklimabericht in Kopenhagen vor vom 01.11.2014) |

How curing the planet's ills protects human health 15.12.2020

Earth has been diagnosed with many health problems. Scientist and doctor Samuel Myers says looking after the planet will protect human health.

