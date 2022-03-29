 How human waste is helping Mexican farmers and the environment | Global Ideas | DW | 29.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

How human waste is helping Mexican farmers and the environment

Mexico is fighting water pollution, soil degradation and biodiversity loss, partly from agricultural runoff. Human excrement could help make farming more eco-friendly — and save water.

Watch video 07:01

Mexico: Organic fertilizer from the toilet

Artificial fertilizers are banned on Tomas Villanueva's farm in the small town of Tepetixtla on Mexico's west coast. All the produce is fertilized with homemade human dung. He says poop and pee have a bad image, but the composting process means it's hygienic — and better for the soil and biodiversity.

Agricultural runoff from artificial fertilizers is harming soil and insects and polluting water in Mexico, so some farmers, like Villanueva, are turning to composted human feces and urine to feed crops with the nutrients they need. The process also saves water and cuts down on pollution because the excrement isn't flushed into the sewage system. A lot of raw sewage in the country flows directly into rivers, lakes and the sea.

A dry toilet on the grounds of the eco-farming project Arca Tierra on the edge of Mexico City

A dry toilet on the grounds of a farm. Dry toilets aren't connected to the sewage system. The waste from this one is collected and composted 

Project goal: Some Mexican farmers are fertilizing their crops with hygienic compost made from human waste with the aim of helping the environment.

Partner organizations: Organic farm Ollin Tlalli, farming project Arca Tierra, eco neighborhood Ecotepec founded by architect Cesar Anorve.

A film by Anna-Marie Goretzki and Pablo García Saldaña

Audios and videos on the topic

Mexico: Organic fertilizer from the toilet  

Advertisement
On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

On the Green Fence: A deep dive into the environment

This award-winning podcast is for those who want more than just the green angle when it comes to the environment and climate change.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.  