The "enfant terrible" of German cinema, actor Klaus Kinski (1926-1991) is best known for his collaborations with director Werner Herzog.

Born Klaus Günter Karl Nakszynski in Zoppot (now Poland), his family moved to Berlin when he was a child. Appearing in over 130 films, Kinski's international renown came with his outstanding performances in Werner Herzog's movies, such as "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" (1972) and "Fitzcarroldo" (1982). In the film, he portrayed an eccentric on the verge of insanity; the actor's actual disruptive behavior on set was also infamous, documented in Herzog's film "My Best Friend." His children Pola, Natassja, and Nikolai, born from three different marriages, all became actors. Pola Kinski revealed in a 2013 autobiography that her father had sexually abused her as a child.