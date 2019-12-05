Visit the new DW website

Klaus Kinski

The "enfant terrible" of German cinema, actor Klaus Kinski (1926-1991) is best known for his collaborations with director Werner Herzog.

Born Klaus Günter Karl Nakszynski in Zoppot (now Poland), his family moved to Berlin when he was a child. Appearing in over 130 films, Kinski's international renown came with his outstanding performances in Werner Herzog's movies, such as "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" (1972) and "Fitzcarroldo" (1982). In the film, he portrayed an eccentric on the verge of insanity; the actor's actual disruptive behavior on set was also infamous, documented in Herzog's film "My Best Friend." His children Pola, Natassja, and Nikolai, born from three different marriages, all became actors. Pola Kinski revealed in a 2013 autobiography that her father had sexually abused her as a child.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 05.12.2019

As German filmmaker Werner Herzog is honored with the 2019 European Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, we revisit some of his most important films.

Werner Herzog, Germany's genre-jumping Hollywood success, turns 75 04.09.2017

Werner Herzog is the adventurer of German cinema, known for his unforgettable films with actor Klaus Kinski. His career has moved effortlessly between documentaries and major features, and his latest may snag an Emmy.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 20.08.2016 19.08.2016

This week in our series KINO Favorites, we’re taking a look at what we think are the ten best German actors, ranging from macho men to softies, from mousy types to radical nonconformists.
Maverick director Herzog is full of surprises 05.09.2012

German filmmaker Werner Herzog doesn't fit into any boxes. He rejects the constraints of the studio and films on location instead, making humans and nature equal players. Nevertheless, he shot to fame in Hollywood.
Klaus Kinski – “I am who I am” 24.04.2002

An exhibition dedicated to one of Germany’s most well-known and controversial actors opens on Thursday in Berlin. Kinski usually inspired either love or hate; he was impossible to ignore.
The "Madman On Duty" 19.02.2002

Ten years after his death, the opinions on Klaus Kinski are still divided. Was he insane, or was he a genius? The Film Museum in Düsseldorf has just opened an exhibit to try to show how complex and multifaceted he was.