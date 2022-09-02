Filmmaker Werner Herzog: From mountain farm to Hollywood

One of Werner Herzog's earliest childhood memories is of Rosenheim burning. The Upper Bavarian town in southern Germany was bombed to flames by Allied forces towards the end of the World War II. Herzog vividly describes how the entire night sky was ablaze with hues of orange and yellow in his recently published memoirs (the English version of the autobiography, "Every Man for Himself and God Against All," will come out in 2023).

"I knew from that moment on, that outside, outside our world, outside our narrow valley, there was another world that was dangerous, that was haunting," writes Herzog, who turns 80 on September 5.

He concludes the tale of his childhood realization by adding: "Not that I feared this world, it made me curious." That curiosity about chaos, nature, and danger has accompanied Werner Herzog throughout his life.

A director of superlatives

French director François Truffaut once praised his colleague as the "greatest living filmmaker." Superlatives are often used to describe Herzog: No wonder, he has made over 70 films, received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany and some of the most important film awards worldwide. Time Magazine listed him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2009.

In addition to his work as a filmmaker, Herzog has written books and literary translations, has directed operas, works as a dubbing artist, actor, producer and has been running his own, unconventional kind of film school with the "Rogue Film School" since 2009.

He established his worldwide fame with feature films like "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" (1972), "Woyzeck," (1979) and "Fitzcarraldo" (1982), as well as the documentary film "My Best Fiend" (1999), about his collaboration with German actor Klaus Kinski, who died in 1991. Other documentaries such as "Grizzly Man" (2005) or "Encounters at the End of the World" (2007) also caused a sensation, especially in the US.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films European Film Award for Werner Herzog The director is shown here receiving the German Film Award's honorary prize in 2013. On December 7 he is being honored in Berlin with the European Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. Having directed over 60 feature and documentary films, his oeuvre comprises a wide variety of genres — and many influential works.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Signs of Life' (1968) Herzog demonstrated his impressive artistic range in his debut feature film, "Signs of Life." When it came out in 1968, the period known as New German Cinema was already thriving, and Herzog emerged as another exceptional talent in the country. The film tells the story of German soldiers going crazy during an otherwise uneventful World War II assignment on a Greek island.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Even Dwarfs Started Small' (1970) Two years later, Herzog presented an unusual work at the Cannes film festival: All actors in "Even Dwarfs Started Small" are persons of short stature. Anarchy and revolution, individualism and society were some of the themes the film explored. Herzog would regularly come back to them in later works.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Aguirre, the Wrath of God' (1972) Set on the Amazon River in South America, Herzog's 1972 epic historical drama immediately became a cult film. One of the reasons behind the success of "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" was lead actor Klaus Kinski, who later collaborated with Herzog on several other films. The eccentric actor and the director became one of the most interesting duos of New German Cinema.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser' (1974) The drama explores the historical 19th-century figure of Kaspar Hauser, who claimed to have spent his entire youth chained in a tiny cellar. The lead actor, Bruno Schleinstein (credited as Bruno S.), also had a difficult childhood and grew up in mental institutions. Herzog has often said that Bruno S. was the best actor he ever worked with, even though he didn't have any formal acting training.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979) Five years later, Herzog moved on from historical dramas to a classic story of literature and cinema, by revisiting F.W. Murnau's 1922 Expressionist horror film, "Nosferatu." It was the second collaboration between Herzog and actor Klaus Kinski — who was naturally given the lead role of the nobleman, Count Dracula.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Woyzeck' (1979) At the end of the 1970s, Herzog released a second film on top of "Nosferatu." "Woyzeck" is an adaptation of an unfinished play by German playwright Georg Büchner. It once again starred Kinski, this time in the title role of a battered soldier.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Fitzcarraldo' (1982) Herzog officially reached the world's peak of cinema with "Fitzcarraldo," which earned him the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1982. Shot in Peru and Brazil, the movie infamously features an indigenous crew transporting a steamship over a mountain. Actors Klaus Kinski (center) and Claudia Cardinale (right) starred.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'My Best Fiend' (1999) A few years after the death of Kinski in 1991, Herzog revisited his tumultuous yet productive relationship with the controversial actor in the documentary "My Best Fiend." The film offers a glimpse into the creative partnership that led them to make five films together, despite various heated and even violent altercations.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans' (2009) Herzog moved on to Hollywood, where he started working with big stars, such as Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes in "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans" from 2009 (pictured above). That film and "My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done" were both selected for the Venice Film Festival competition in 2009, making Herzog the only filmmaker to date to have entered two films simultaneously into competition.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Cave of Forgotten Dreams' (2010) Alongside his films starring Hollywood actors, Herzog keeps directing compelling documentaries. Shot in 3D, "Cave of Forgotten Dreams" shows his exploration of the Chauvet Cave in southern France, which contains the oldest human-painted images yet discovered. As always, Herzog narrates the documentary himself, with his trademark Bavarian accent.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Queen of the Desert' (2015) Four years ago, the director surprised his fans again with a feature film starring Nicole Kidman. In "Queen of the Desert," she portrays real-life British historian and adventurer Gertrude Bell. The historical drama premiered at the Berlinale but received mostly negative reviews.

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 'Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World' (2016) The documentary that followed was positively received. In "Lo and Behold," Herzog reflects on the existential impact of the internet and artificial intelligence, interviewing experts on the opportunities and risks of new technologies. Author: Jochen Kürten



From the mountains to Hollywood

Over the past 20 years, Herzog has influenced countless filmmakers and has become a pop culture icon in his adopted country, the US.

He has been on every major talk show, from David Letterman to Conan O'Brien to Stephen Colbert. He has been quoted over and over again and even become an internet meme — he seems downright timelessly hip.

Nevertheless, the director does not want US citizenship, despite all the adoration he receives. He could not become a citizen of a country in which the death penalty exists, he said in a podcast with talk show host Sandra Maischberger.

The memoirs are available in German; an English-language translation will follow in 2023

While Werner Herzog's enormous influence on the film world has been described and discussed in numerous publications, he has never read any of them, and works about him have never interested him, he says in the interview volume "A Guide For The Perplexed" by E. F. Schumacher. For him, it's always about his next film.

It is all the more interesting to finally read in Herzog's own words how, as a young boy, he arrived hungry and poor at a remote mountain farm in Bavaria as a war refugee with his single mother and older brother. This is where he grew up. In his autobiography, Herzog tells the captivating story of how this young boy eventually became such a colorful character.

Portraying the fullness of life

His prose is infused with poetry and full of lyrical passages, just as his documentaries contain an enormous amount of fictional, staged material, and his feature films in turn have much in common with documentaries.

Herzog often referred to one of his greatest global successes, the feature film "Fitzcarraldo," as "my best documentary film" in interviews.

The filmmaker's images are clear and direct and radiate a simplicity, but behind them there is always meticulous preparation, a world of knowledge and detail.

Werner Herzog goes all out when it comes to his choice of cinematic weapons. He doesn't make German films either, but Bavarian ones: "more full of life than what is made in other parts of Germany," Herzog said in an interview. Herzog can draw almost endlessly from the fullness of life.

In his own life, he has worked night shifts as a welder in a metal factory, worked as a fisherman in Greece, and ridden bulls as a rodeo clown in Mexico. He has smuggled and forged documents for his films, picked locks, and repeatedly broken into homes and trespassed.

A soldier of cinema

"Where did fate take you, me? How has it always given life new twists and turns?" asks Herzog in his memoirs. "Much, I see, is constant, though — a vision that never left me, and like a good soldier, a sense of duty, loyalty and courage. I always wanted to hold outposts that everyone else had abandoned with haste." He is drawn to the edges of the world and society. Where others no longer dare to go, Werner Herzog's path begins.

Throughout his life, Herzog has seen himself as a "soldier of cinema" who goes into battle with everything he has. He says of himself that for a film he would even descend into the depths of hell to wrest it from the devil. And you believe him, because Werner Herzog is fearless. Sniveling and whining are deeply abhorrent to him. Courage, on the other hand, attracts him, as does the beauty of the senseless.

The steamer that Fitzcarraldo pulls over the mountain in the jungle in the film of the same name is an important metaphor — he just doesn't know what for, Herzog once said.

Herzog (left) with actors Claudia Cardinale and Klaus Kinski on the set of Fitzcarraldo

Ecstatic truth

"You don't move mountains with money, but with faith," Herzog said. For him, film was also always a redefinition of truth.

In the 1960s, it was the "cinéma vérité" style of documentary filmmaking that attempted to depict truth with the greatest possible authenticity. According to Herzog, however, facts in a film never create knowledge, only norms. For Herzog, cinéma vérité was always the "truth of accountants." His answer to this was "ecstatic truth," which he measured with staging and documentary methods. Genre restrictions did not interest him.

In his biography, Werner Herzog describes another, almost magical moment that he experienced as a young man in a fishing boat off the Greek coast: "Above me was the dome of the universe, stars as if within reach, everything rocking me gently in a cradle of infinity. And below me, brightly illuminated by the carbide lamp, was the depth of the ocean, as if the dome of the firmament sat down with it to form a sphere. Instead of stars, there were flashing silver little fishes everywhere. Embedded in a universe without equal, above, below, everywhere, in which it took the breath away from all sounds, I found myself suddenly in an incomprehensible wonder. I was sure that I knew everything here and now. My destiny was evident to me."

It is his deep admiration of nature and love of man, his unconditional humanism, that gives Werner Herzog's work its radiance and makes his films popular worldwide. He still considers picking locks and forging filming permits to be the most important things that aspiring directors should learn. The rest of the tools needed for filmmaking can be learned in two weeks, he says.

The memoirs are available in German, under the title "Jeder für sich und Gott gegen alle: Erinnerungen," Hanser Verlag.

The Deutsche Kinemathek is also paying tribute to Werner Herzog in a special exhibition that runs until March 27, 2023.

This article was originally written in German.