German film director Werner Herzog, born in 1942, is considered one of the most influential figures of the New German Cinema movement.

Filmmaker, screenwriter, author, actor and opera director Werner Herzog legendarily started making films by learning the basics in an encyclopedia and stealing a 35 mm camera at the Munich Film School. He would later become a leading figure in the renewal of West German cinema, along with Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff. He regularly worked with actor Klaus Kinski on epic movies shot in remote locations, such as "Aguirre, the Wrath of God." He was also the director several documentaries and stage works.