Werner Herzog

German film director Werner Herzog, born in 1942, is considered one of the most influential figures of the New German Cinema movement.

Filmmaker, screenwriter, author, actor and opera director Werner Herzog legendarily started making films by learning the basics in an encyclopedia and stealing a 35 mm camera at the Munich Film School. He would later become a leading figure in the renewal of West German cinema, along with Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff. He regularly worked with actor Klaus Kinski on epic movies shot in remote locations, such as "Aguirre, the Wrath of God." He was also the director several documentaries and stage works.

Werner Herzog: The extreme is his normal 10.01.2020

The German movie director will will be honored by the American Society of Cinematographers. Herzog told DW why he thinks film schools are a waste of time and when he has faced his own limits.
Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 05.12.2019

As German filmmaker Werner Herzog is honored with the 2019 European Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, we revisit some of his most important films.

10 Bavarian filmmakers 03.07.2018

For many cinema enthusiasts, Munich is Germany's secret film capital — although not everyone in the country would agree. But many great directors were in fact born in Bavaria. Here's 10 great Bavarian film directors.
KINO favorites: 7 great directing debuts 24.11.2017

The no-budget thriller that put Christopher Nolan on the road to "Batman," Ridley Scott's forgotten period drama and Steven Spielberg's humble beginnings with a monster truck: These first films launched stellar careers.

Werner Herzog, Germany's genre-jumping Hollywood success, turns 75 04.09.2017

Werner Herzog is the adventurer of German cinema, known for his unforgettable films with actor Klaus Kinski. His career has moved effortlessly between documentaries and major features, and his latest may snag an Emmy.
An outlandish quest for survival: Werner Herzog's 'Salt and Fire' 07.12.2016

The latest film by German director Werner Herzog is an eco-thriller featuring an abducted scientist that ends up fending for her life in the middle of a salt desert in Bolivia.
Germany's most unique film festival marks 50th anniversary - without the man who made it great 25.10.2016

The Hof International Film Festival is held in a tiny Bavarian village, but draws names as big as Werner Herzog. Germany's most creative film festival, it has lost co-founder Heinz Badewitz, film's friendliest host.

Web critic Werner Herzog explores digital future in new documentary 19.08.2016

He's famous for criticizing the stupidity of internet users and avoiding the web. Now Werner Herzog even met with SpaceX giant Elon Musk for his latest film on the future - and risks - of the digital revolution.
KINO favorites: Top 10 German dramas 08.07.2016

DW's cinema team picks the best German films of all time. Our Top 10 dramas include a 1950s anti-war film, a love story set between Hamburg and Istanbul, and a polit-thriller from behind the Berlin Wall.
Can German film get a foot in Hollywood's door? 01.03.2016

Hollywood remains an elusive dream for many Germans who work in the film industry. Can government grants and marketing change the image of German cinema in the US?
German filmmaker Werner Herzog slams 'stupid' social media at Sundance 26.01.2016

"I've never seen a single tweet that I found interesting at all," German film director Werner Herzog told reporters at the Sundance Film Festival. He was there to present his new documentary about the Internet.
Why even Nicole Kidman couldn't save Werner Herzog's 'Queen of the Desert' 03.09.2015

Nicole Kidman and Robert Pattinson couldn't rescue Werner Herzog's latest film, "Queen of the Desert." He could've explained how a female archeologist and spy helped shape modern-day Iraq and Syria - but he didn't.
'Queen of the Desert': Archeologist and spy ahead of her time 03.09.2015

Werner Herzog's latest film, starring Nicole Kidman, tells of a woman who explored the Middle East 100 years ago: Archeologist Gertrude Bell. The film version, however, focuses more on her love life than her work.
'Mad Men' creator, Audrey Tautou on Berlinale jury 27.01.2015

The seven members of this year's Berlinale jury have been named. The experienced film celebrities will decide who will receive the prestigious Golden Bear in mid-February.
Casanova film seduces Locarno jury for director Serra 18.08.2013

A Catalan-language film about a famed Venetian womanizer has won top prize at the Locarno Film Festival. There was also some success for Germany, with a documentary taking a peek at the global banking industry.
Maverick director Herzog is full of surprises 05.09.2012

German filmmaker Werner Herzog doesn't fit into any boxes. He rejects the constraints of the studio and films on location instead, making humans and nature equal players. Nevertheless, he shot to fame in Hollywood.
