Science

King penguin die-off: 'They're more or less stuck there'

Roughly 90 percent of king penguins on an island between South Africa and Antarctica are estimated to have died over the past few decades. That's nearly half a million. A penguin biologist explains why.

Pinguinkolonie auf Ile aux Cochons (picture-alliance/dpa/H.Weimerskirch)

DW: What caused the king penguins to die-off?

Klemens Pütz: I was actually a bit surprised by this development because elsewhere king penguins are doing fine. That said, we have anticipated that, due to climate change, the king penguins on Crozet [islands] would not do very well in the future.

Why those ones specifically?

Because they're used to getting their food at the Antarctic polar front, which is an area south of Crozet. And due to global warming, they will have to travel farther and farther south as this border moves south.

I've seen other people wondering whether disease or even cats could have played a part in this die-off. Is that possible?

I would be surprised if it's cats and mice, because they coexist with king penguins elsewhere quite happily. But, of course, individuals, or populations [of cats], can learn to attack king penguins — and particularly their chicks. So we will have to find out by going there.
 

Klemens Pütz, Pinguin-Biologe, Antarctic Research Trust (privat)

Klemens has visited Antarctica 75 times

So this Antarctic polar front that is in the water, correct?

Yes, that's the northern limit of the Southern Ocean, where it hits more temperate waters in the north.

And to put it in simple language: This is the cold water that the king penguins need to swim in.

Yes, they swim to the exact area where the cold water meets the temperate water, and at that spot there's an accumulation of phytoplankton and small organisms that then attract larger organisms and so on. And this is the where main food source of the king penguins — little fish called lanternfish — are found at high densities.

Infografik Karte Ile aux Cochons EN

So as that polar front moves further south, it's further away from the island.

Yes, and it's already about 300 to 350 kilometers south (185-220 miles), so the penguins have to be ready to travel a long way. But if it moves further, they will need to travel further.

Are there other islands they can move to, or are they stuck there?

They're more or less stuck there.

Are there other penguin species that will be affected by this shifting Antarctic front?

We will have to see how much it affects other penguin species in the area. There are gentoo penguins — they're inshore feeders — so they shouldn't be affected, but also Rockhopper and Macaroni penguins.

Watch video 01:48
Now live
01:48 mins.

Do penguins have knees?

What do you have to say to people who say, "You know, it's no biggie if some penguins die on some random French Island we've got other penguins."

All penguin species are key species for the state of the sea. So if the penguins are doing well, the sea is doing well. And if the penguins are not doing well, something is going wrong at sea. So they're sentinels of the state of the sea. King penguins are the second-largest penguin species, and they have a very unique breeding cycle. They need more than a year to raise a chick, so they can't actually breed every year successfully. And they've developed strategies to overcome this. They're very interesting from a scientific point of view, and they're just amazing creatures because they can travel thousands of kilometers.

Königspinguine (picture-alliance)

Can they swim even farther?

And I read they're monogamous is that common among penguins?

That's one of the myths that exist. So penguins … yes, you have penguins that are monogamous, but they're usually that way for just one breeding season. It does happen that pairs stay together for many years, but even so, the divorce rate from year to year can be quite high — in emperor penguins, for example, up to 80 percent.  So they're not the monogamous creatures they're supposed to be. They're much more like humans than we would wish.

Klemens Pütz is a penguin biologist and an expedition leader on Antarctic cruise vessels. He's also the scientific director a charity he co-founded, the Antarctic Research Trust, which is primarily funded through private donations from tourists to Antarctica.

The new study used aerial and satellite images to estimate the numbers of king penguins on the island.

 

  • Waves crash into a research ship at the Drake Passage as it heads towards the Antarctic Peninsula (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    A stomach-churning voyage

    Photojournalist Alexandre Meneghini knew the voyage to Antarctica might be a bumpy ride. But he refused to take motion sickness pills. "That was a mistake," he later admitted. At times, he felt like he was inside a centrifuge. Especially here, in the infamous Drake Passage — a body of water near Cape Horn where the Pacific and Atlantic oceans converge.

  • A whale surfaces near a research ship in Antarctica (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    Graceful travel companions

    But Antarctica's stunning natural beauty makes the rough seas worth enduring. On this voyage organized by Greenpeace, whales surfaced near the research ship multiple times. More than a dozen species of whale spend at least part of the year in Antarctic waters, including the blue, Minke, humpback and sperm whale.

  • A krill fishing vessel is spotted in Antarctica's Crescent Bay (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    Krill(ing) me softly

    But Meneghini also saw more worrying activity on the horizon. This krill-fishing vessel was spotted in Crescent Bay. For a long time, krill was of little interest to humans. Now, they are being targeted by the fishing industry, which markets krill oil as a source of omega-3. That's a problem, according to Greenpeace, as almost all Antarctic animals in rely on krill as a staple food.

  • A colony of gentoo penguins on Curverville Island, Antarctica (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    A colony with a view

    Meneghini's journey though the Antarctic featured some unforgettable moments, and encounters with penguins certainly ranked among them. Here, he came face-to-face with a colony of Gentoo penguins on Cuverville Island. Krill makes up the bulk of these birds' diet.

  • Gentoo penguins waddle across an ice-free spot on the shore of Cuverville Island in Antarctica (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    Shore leave

    Gentoo penguins waddle across an ice-free spot in Neko Harbor. Meneghini said getting so close to penguins on shore made him feel like a kid in a sweet shop. "If you don't move, the penguins will stay close by for hours," the photographer said.

  • Antarktis: Seelöwen Pinguine die Schönheit des Eises (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    Sitting on a rock in the bay

    A fur seal takes a break from the water in Maxwell Bay. Fur seals were hunted to close to extinction by the early 20th century. Since then, their numbers have recovered. Still, individual animals are at risk of getting entangled in shipping debris. And although they also feed on fish and even penguins, fur seals could come under pressure from krill fishing, conservationists warn.

  • Antarktis: Seelöwen Pinguine die Schönheit des Eises (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    A global threat

    Of course, Antractica wildlife isn't only threatened by fishing. Climate change is eroding the continent's glaciers faster than expected. That's disrupting local species' habitat — and threatens to force global sea levels up to the point where some worst-case scenarios see all the world's coastal cities wiped out before the end of this century.

    Author: Sven Töniges


DW recommends

Scientists discover 'supercolony' of Adelie penguins in Antarctica

A team of researchers has found a massive supercolony of Adelie penguins on Antarctica's Danger Islands. The surprising discovery comes after warnings of an alarming population decline among penguins. (02.03.2018)  

Why is the Arctic melting faster than the Antarctic?

A recent report says the Arctic may be ice-free by 2040. The Antarctic is also melting, albeit far slower, and in a less regular pattern. Why do the two poles react so differently in the face of climate change? (14.06.2017)  

The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

Our planet's southernmost continent may be far from civilization — but that doesn't mean it's untouched. On a voyage to Antarctica, photojournalist Alexandre Meneghini captured the landscape's vulnerable beauty. (02.05.2018)  

