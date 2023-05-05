King Charles' coronation in pictures
In Britain's first coronation in nearly 70 years, centuriesold traditions took center stage.
It's official
Charles has been officially crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury while he sat in the 700-year-old oak Coronation Chair. Such extravagant ceremonies have been held to crown British monarchs for more than 1,000 years. Charles, 74, was the 40th sovereign to be enthroned in Westminster Abbey, and the oldest.
The crown
The solid gold St Edward's Crown was made for the coronation of Charles II in 1661. Bedecked with more than 400 precious stones, it is only ever allowed to be used to crown a new monarch.
The chair
The Coronation Chair, which was once gilded, has a sacred slab known as the Stone of Scone — kept in Scotland nowadays — placed under the seat for the ceremony. Scottish kings were crowned on the same slab.
The venue
Westminster Abbey has been the royal coronation church since 1066. More than 2,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony of King Charles III's coronation.
The queen
Charles' wife is now officially known as Queen Camilla, not "queen consort." The title does not change her role as a royal, but marks a milestone in the 75-year-old's road to rehabilitating her image — from someone once seen as "the other woman" in Charles' first marriage to Princess Diana. In a step away from tradition, Camilla did not wear the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond on her crown.
The heir
Prince William, who is next in line to be king, knelt before his father and pledged his loyalty as his "liege man of life and limb." William's three children are second, third and fourth in line to the throne.
The balcony
The newly crowned king and queen returned to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony, where they appeared on the balcony with other royals to applause and chants from thousands of supporters. Prince Andrew, Charlers' brother, and Prince Harry, the king's younger son, were not on the balcony.
The brother
Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew has been sidelined in recent years amid a backlash over his friendship with the late convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 63-year-old has also come under fire for sexual abuse allegation by one of Epstein's victims, which was settled out of court. Andrew was reportedly booed as he headed to Westminster Abbey.
The other prince
Prince William's younger brother, Harry, arrived at the ceremony alone. It had been previously announced that his wife Meghan, long crucified by British tabloids, would remain at home in California, where their son Archie is reportedly celebrating his fourth birthday. Harry waited outside the abbey while Charles and other royals joing a military procession after the ceremony.
The celebreties
Nick Cave is just one of the many musicians and artists invited to the coronation. Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie were also seen at the ceremony.
The troops
Around 7,000 troops marched at Buckingham Palace after Charles' coronation
The anti-monarchy protests
Not everyone is a fan of the royals. Anti-royal protesters waved flags that read, "Abolish the Monarchy" and "Not my King." The demosntrators demanded an elected head of state, saying there was no place for a royal family in a modern constitutional democracy, and that the monarchy was staggeringly expensive to maintain — especially amid the current cost-of-living crisis.
The police
London police arrested several of the protest organizers and reportedly seized hundreds of their placards shortly before Saturday's ceremony. The British government had earlier this week rushed into law new powers new anti-protest powers.