Kim Dotcom, born Kim Schmitz in Germany in 1974, founded the internet file-hosting company Megaupload. In 2012 the FBI began seeking his extradition to the US for copyright infringement.

Kim Dotcom, who holds German and Finnish nationality and is residing in New Zealand, is battling his extradition.