Kim Dotcom

Kim Dotcom, born Kim Schmitz in Germany in 1974, founded the internet file-hosting company Megaupload. In 2012 the FBI began seeking his extradition to the US for copyright infringement.

Kim Dotcom, who holds German and Finnish nationality and is residing in New Zealand, is battling his extradition. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content refering to Kim Dotcom and his company.

23.12.2015+++ German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom appears in an Auckland court, December 23, 2015. A New Zealand court ruled on Wednesday that Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money laundering. REUTERS/Chris Cameron EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE +++ (C) Reuters/C. Cameron

Kim Dotcom enters final fight to avoid extradition to US 10.06.2019

New Zealand's top court has begun hearing Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom's appeal against extradition to the US. Dotcom faces charges of copyright infringement and racketeering if his extradition goes through.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Africa 05.07.2018

World leaders scramble to prevent trade war – Merkel open to discussing car tariff cuts - Kim Dotcom loses appeal against US extradition

Kim Dotcom loses appeal against US extradition 05.07.2018

Is the net closing on Kim Dotcom? Since 2012, the US has been seeking Dotcom's extradition on 13 counts, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, copyright infringement, money-laundering and wire fraud.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 27: Kim Dotcom poses for a portrait with his smartphone app after the Internet Party was launched at the Dotcom Mansion on March 27, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Internet Party today launched its membership drive with members paying $1.29 to join up. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

New Zealand court rejects Kim Dotcom's appeal over US extradition 05.07.2018

Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom is eligible to be extradited to the US, a New Zealand court has ruled, bringing the German-born millionaire closer to facing charges of racketeering and copyright violation on American soil.
29.08.2016 +++ In this photo taken on August 29, 2016, Internet mogul Kim Dotcom leaves following his extradition appeal at the High Court in Auckland. Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom was on August 30 granted his wish to live-stream his bid to avoid extradition to the United States where he is wanted on online piracy charges. / AFP / KATE DWEK (Photo credit should read KATE DWEK/AFP/Getty Images)

New Zealand: Megaupload's Kim Dotcom wins court battle 26.03.2018

New Zealand's Human Rights Tribunal has ordered the government to pay file-sharing mogul Kim Dotcom €53,000 for privacy breaches. For years, the Megaupload founder has fought a request for extradition to the US.
[36293095] Kim Dotcom Kim Dotcom aufgenommen aus Anlass eines Interviews am 18.01.2013 vor seinem Haus in Coatesville, Neuseeland. Der schwergewichtige Internet-Unternehmer hat sich vom massiven Polizeieinsatz im Januar 2012 erholt. Der gebürtige Deutsche - ehemals als Kim Schmitz unterwegs - hofft auf einen günstigen Ausgang des Auslieferungsverfahrens und bereitet ein neues Projekt vor. Foto: Max Gilbert/dpa (zu dpa-Gespräch Kim Dotcom: Nachfolger von Megaupload wird stärker geschützt vom 19.01.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Kim Dotcom: 2012 raid near Auckland ends in settlement 03.11.2017

A police dawn raid on Kim Dotcom at the Internet mogul’s home in New Zealand in 2012 has ended in a monetary settlement. The German-born entrepreneur is still fighting extradition sought by the USA.
epa04941627 Internet tycoon Kim Dotcom (C) sits in a special leather arm chair in the Auckland District Court, New Zealand, 21 September 2015. Dotcom is at a hearing seeking his extradition to the United States to face charges related to his file sharing website Megaupload. The US government has charged Dotcom and his colleagues Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato with criminal copyright infringement, conspiring to commit copyright infringement, engaging in racketeering and conspiring to commit money laundering. EPA/GERALDINE CLERMONT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US Supreme Court: Kim Dotcom's assets can be seized by US government 02.10.2017

Kim Dotcom is resisting extradition to face criminal and civil charges in the US for his now-defunct streaming website, Megaupload. He could now lose up to $40 million.
Megaupload boss Kim Dotcom leaves court after he was granted bail in the North Shore court in Auckland on February 22, 2012. The 38-year-old German national who has been in custody since January 20 when New Zealand police, cooperating with a major US probe, raided his sprawling 'Dotcom Mansion' in Auckland, was granted bail after previously being kept behind bars over fears he would flee the country to escape US online piracy charges. AFP PHOTO / Michael BRADLEY (Photo credit should read MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP/Getty Images)

New Zealand court rules Kim Dotcom can be extradited to US 20.02.2017

German-born internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues can be extradited to the US to face criminal charges, a New Zealand judge ruled. The long-running legal battle is expected to continue for years.
23.12.2015+++ German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom appears in an Auckland court, December 23, 2015. A New Zealand court ruled on Wednesday that Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money laundering. REUTERS/Chris Cameron EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE +++ (C) Reuters/C. Cameron

Kim Dotcom's extradition appeal to US to be streamed on YouTube 30.08.2016

Kim Dotcom's appeal against extradition to the US will be streamed on YouTube from the Auckland High Court, a judge has ruled. The Internet entrepreneur is wanted in the US to face charges of copyright infringement.
Screeenshot Twitter Kim Dotcom. Quelle: https://twitter.com/kimdotcom +++ (C) Twitter/KimDotcom

Dotcom seeks livestream of US extradition appeal 29.08.2016

Kim Dotcom's extradition appeal hearing has begun before a New Zealand court. A judge has yet to decide whether to allow livestreaming of the high-profile trial, which Dotcom argues would ensure transparency.
23.12.2015+++ German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom appears in an Auckland court, December 23, 2015. A New Zealand court ruled on Wednesday that Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money laundering. REUTERS/Chris Cameron EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE +++ (C) Reuters/C. Cameron

Defiant Dotcom's legal saga continues 26.08.2016

The legal saga of one of the world's most recognizable internet entrepreneurs enters a new phase on Monday when Kim Dotcom is set to appear before a New Zealand court to appeal his extradition to the United States.
Bildunterschrift:AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 01: Kim Dotcom speaks to the media following hs bail hearing at Auckland District Court on December 1, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. Dotcom has avoided going back to jail after Judge Nevin Dawson imposed tighter bail conditions including reporting to police twice a week for is forbidden from private air or sea travel. Dotcom was raided in 2012 after the U.S. claimed his MegaUpload service had cost copyright owners $500 million by facilitating internet piracy. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

New Zealand judge says Kim Dotcom can be deported to the US 23.12.2015

German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has lost his battle to be extradited from New Zealand to the US. The decision comes almost four years after NZ police famously raided his mansion and shut down his popular website.
German internet millionaire Kim Schmitz is seen in Hong Kong in this 1999 handout file photo. Internet content hosting website Megaupload.com founders Schmitz, also known as Kim Dotcom and Kim Tim Jim Vestor, and Mathias Ortmann were arrested with two other company executives in Auckland, New Zealand, by local authorities on January 19, 2012 and will face extradition hearings, the U.S. Justice Department said. They were charged by U.S. authorities for a massive copyright infringement scheme, the latest skirmish in a battle against piracy of movies and music. REUTERS/Handout/Files (CHINA - Tags: CRIME LAW SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY POLITICS)

Kim Dotcom extradition hearing opens in New Zealand 21.09.2015

A hearing is under way in New Zealand to decide if German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom can be extradited to the US to be tried on copyright infringement charges. The case has possible implications for Internet freedom.
