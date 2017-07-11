Khashoggi report: US issues muted response against Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's persecution of activists "undermines" the Kingdom's partnership with the US, a State Department spokesman said on Monday.

The US published an intelligence report last week that said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi.

However, the Biden administration does not plan to cut off ties with Riyadh.

What did the State Department say about Saudi relations?

The US called on Riyadh to disband its Rapid Intervention Force, which Washington says conducts operations against Saudi dissidents.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said:

The US's aim was to ensure "a crime like this could never happen again;"

"Our intent is to make the partnership even more sustainable;"

"We are very focused on future conduct and have cast this not as a rupture, but as a recalibration."

Washington also urged Saudi Arabia to adapt reforms which would make anti-dissident operations "cease and cease completely."

What measures has the US taken towards Saudi Arabia?

The US imposed some sanctions over the Khashoggi killing on Friday. At the time, President Joe Biden said that "there will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally."

Under the so-called "Khashoggi ban," the US has already suspended entry to 76 Saudi individuals, Price said.

The State Department pledged to "further enhance documentation and its annual human rights report of incidents where countries extraterritorially harass or target dissidents, activists, or journalists."

