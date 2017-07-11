 Khashoggi killers get 20 years in prison | News | DW | 07.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Khashoggi killers get 20 years in prison

Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to 20 years in prison over the murder of dissident reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Another suspect received a 10-year jail term, while two others were ordered to serve seven years in prison.

Leute halten Bilder von Jamal Khashoggi während der Demonstration vor dem saudi-arabischen Konsulat (imago/Depo Photos)

Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to 20 years in prison for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reducing the initial death sentences handed out in 2019.

Another person received a 10-year sentence, while two others were given seven-year jail terms.

The verdicts issued by the Riyadh Criminal Court against the eight Saudi nationals brings an end to the case of the slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Khashoggi.

jsi/dj (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Advertisement