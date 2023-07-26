  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
CrimeEurope

Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual offense charges

10 minutes ago

A London jury has found Kevin Spacey not guilty of committing historical sex offenses against four men.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UQM4
Kevin Spacey
Image: Toby Melville/REUTERS

A London court has acquitted US actor Kevin Spacey of all nine sexual offense accusations by four men alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.

According to the reports, the 64-year-old Oscar winner Spacey began to cry in the dock when the jury announced its verdict. 

He faced 12 charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. 

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

More to come...

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman and a man walk by a beach on the Rhode Island, as smoke from the widlfire rises into the sky
Live

Greece faces scorching temperatures as wildfires persist

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holding up a Russian flag at a rally

Russia-Africa summit: Who stands to gain what?

Russia-Africa summit: Who stands to gain what?

Politics3 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A small North Korean guard post with a flag flying above

North, South Korea both look back at 70 years of tense truce

North, South Korea both look back at 70 years of tense truce

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

logo on new hydrogen bus Skoda H'CITY 12, in Pilsen, Czech Republic, February 9, 2023.

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Business4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

PoliticsJuly 24, 202302:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

Sports3 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage