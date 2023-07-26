Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual offense charges

A London jury has found Kevin Spacey not guilty of committing historical sex offenses against four men.

A London court has acquitted US actor Kevin Spacey of all nine sexual offense accusations by four men alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.

According to the reports, the 64-year-old Oscar winner Spacey began to cry in the dock when the jury announced its verdict.

He faced 12 charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

More to come...