Kenya's Youth Protests – What has Happened Until now?

In June 2024, young Kenyans took to the street to protest against a controversial finance bill.

The so-called Gen-Z protests turned into nation-wide demonstrations for good governance, which culminated on June 25th when protesters stormed parliament and when Kenya's security forces hit back, leaving several people dead. We take a look at how it unfolded.

Street Debate: Can Kenya's protests change the status quo

In June 2024 young Kenyans took to the streets and while their initial calls to #RejectTheFinancebill demanded the rejection of controversial tax hikes, their demands soon turned into an overhaul of the entire government and calls for President Ruto to step down. Our Street Debate takes stock of Kenya's budding youth movement and asks why police used such excessive force against unarmed civilians.

Looking back at Nigeria's EndSARS protest

After videos went viral showing police violence by the notorious Nigerian Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), thousands of young people demonstrated. We look back at how the #EndSars movement took Nigeria.

Policing protests: Excessive force or crowd control?

How should police control a crowd? When are they allowed to use more force such as the use of teargas, water cannons, rubber bullets or even live ammunition? Kenyan security expert and ex-special forces officer Byron Adera breaks down the actions of the security forces.

#FeesMustFall - What South Africa's students learnt through their protests

What happened to South Africa's 2015 – 2017 #FeesMustFall protests? Almost a decade later, The 77 Percent talks to former student protesters to find out how they view their movements today.

