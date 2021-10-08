Kenyan youth innovates a security solution

Have you ever felt unsafe at home with your family? Are you feeling safe at the office during work? Brian Kimani, a 26-year-old Kenyan, has developed an intelligent mobile solution: Personal Watch Guard (PWG) to protect you from invasions.

If an intruder enters your compound, the PWG will call you immediately. It can also be connected to security lights and will switch them on automatically.

For rural areas, the device also functions without internet. Therefore, it is affordable for low-income earners. Brian hopes that by using the PWG, everyone can feel safe at home and at work.