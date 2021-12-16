Kenya: Using theater to put the spotlight on climate change

The people of Kenya are facing multiple challenges, including low levels of education, early marriage, deforestation and the fact one third of the population lives in poverty. On top of this, climate change is leading to more frequent and long-lasting droughts.

Could theater help people address these complex issues? The NGO S.A.F.E. Kenya brings actors and education experts to local villages to listen to people's problems and use their stories as inspiration for developing a play.

Long-lasting droughts are making cattle breeding increasingly difficult

Villagers can explore potential solutions to real-life issues on the stage, and potentially transfer them to their own lives. We accompanied a family for several weeks as they engaged with the project.

Project: SAFE Pwani; Small Grants program of the International Climate Initiative (IKI)

Project goal: The IKI Small Grants program is implemented by German development agency GIZ and supports non-profit projects and initiatives that address it's four funding areas: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, climate change adaptation, conservation of carbon sinks and reducing emissions from deforestation, and conserving biodiversity

Project duration: Runs until 2025

Project funding: Up to €200,000 ($225,366) per individual project

A film by Tabea Mergenthaler