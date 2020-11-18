How climate change threatens African coffee farmers

Some savor the taste, others drink it to stay awake. Whatever the reason, the world has a seemingly insatiable taste for coffee.

Some 169 million bags of coffee were produced in the 2019/2020 coffee year, according to the International Coffee Organization.

But the future of coffee is gloomy. About 60% of wild coffee strains worldwide are in danger of extinction, according to a study by the US journal Science Advances. This includes Arabica, a coffee species that accounts for over half of worldwide coffee production.

Arabica coffee, here being harvested in Uganda, is the world's most exported coffee species

Climate change is coffee's biggest enemy

Coffee farmers like Mercy Njambi in Kenya have long felt this worrying trend.

"We used to produce a lot of coffee," she told DW pointing to the red coffee cherries dotting the plants on her farm in Muranga County in central Kenya. "What we are harvesting now is nothing compared to 10, 20 or so years ago."

The coffee plant used to thrive in the moderate temperatures and high altitudes of this Muranga County. Now, due to rising temperatures and erratic rainfall caused by climate change, the coffee plants are suffering.

Neighboring coffee farmer Maina Thuku is also worried.

The droughts last longer, and there are more pests causing damage, the father of two said.

"People drink coffee all over the world. We ask them to help us because the environment is changing, and soon you might not get to enjoy that cup of coffee," he added.

Ethiopia is a major coffee producer and one of Africa's biggest coffee consumers

Coffee vital to East African economies

Not only is coffee indigenous to Africa, it is also the region with the most coffee-producing countries.

About 10 million farmers plant coffee across 25 African nations. Ethiopia, where the habit of drinking coffee first developed, along with Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya produce 80% of Africa's total coffee exports, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

From an agricultural standpoint, East Africa is one of the world's best regions for coffee farming. The highlands have moderate temperatures but enough rainfall to keep the soil fertile.

Future could see coffee-growing land halved

Climate change is threatening this delicate balance. "Without appropriate measures, experts assume that climate change will reduce coffee growing areas by about 50 percent worldwide by 2050," finds a new study by the World Resources Institute.

This would have serious consequences for Africa, says Hauke Engel from the McKinsey consulting group.

"This number actually hides a much bigger problem. While some other areas may become suitable for coffee farming due to climate change, growers cannot simply get up and move away," he told DW.

To keep small-scale farmers going, coffee buyers should invest in training their coffee suppliers, Engel said.

Will coffee still be around in 30 years?

One such buyer is Muthoni Schneidewind, the founder of the online shop Chania Coffee, which sells fair trade coffee from Kenya.

Schneidewind grew up in a family of coffee growers in the heart of Kenya and her father is one of her suppliers.

"I can't promise my customers that they'll be able to buy coffee from me in the 30 years time," she told DW.

At the moment, she's focusing on ways to help coffee growers stay in business.

"My whole village relies on coffee, it is our heritage and we have to preserve it," Schneidewind said, adding that her business has begun training farmers to get the most out of their plants.

"We started supplying these coffee farmers with new coffee plants, we were able to test the soil and decide to see where coffee was better suited to grow," she explained

Additionally, her company encourages farmers to grow a diverse range of crops such as bananas, macadamias and others alongside coffee to provide additional sources of income.

With coffee harvests diminishing, farmers are being forced to grow other crops

Coffee farmers can learn from cocoa

Coffee farmers could learn from cocoa farming in a bid to save itself from climate change, said senior researcher and cocoa expert Friedel Hütz-Adams at the Südwind Institute for Economy in Bonn, Germany.

"Cocoa and coffee are relatively sensitive to changes in climate and finding strains of coffee resistant to climate change and farming them would help," Hütz told DW.

Without support from governments and companies, coffee farming in its present form can't be saved, Hütz-Adams believes.

"Investments are necessary because it takes years for coffee or cocoa plants to bear fruit, and it costs thousands of dollars," he said.

For small-scale coffee farmers, who often earn just enough to keep their families fed, these sums of money are impossibly large.

"If we want to develop a sustainable coffee growing system, we have to pay prices that allow farmers to make the necessary investments," Hütz-Adams said.

Without this, coffee production in Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia could cease in just a few decades.

Farmer's like Muthoni Schneidewind's father face losing their way of life but also their coffee-growing heritage.

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Black gold Global coffee production for the current crop year, 2015-2016, will reach around 143 million 60kg bags, based on current estimates. That makes coffee the second highest traded commodity after petroleum, worth billions of dollars. And it all started deep in southwestern Ethiopia - in Bonga, to be more precise.

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Where it all began Despite being the birthplace of high-quality Arabica coffee, Bonga is a name rarely encountered. The global coffee industry passed Bonga by, as it only produces small amounts of coffee. Today this little town, shrouded in mists early in the morning, sits quietly in 500 square kilometers of subtropical cloud forests brimming with coffee trees and wild honey.

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Inquisitive goatherd Legend has it that in the the sixth century a goatherd called Kaldi spotted his goats eating red berries off a shrub he’d never seen before. Afterwards they became excitable, so Kaldi tried the berries himself, discovering the coffee bean and forever changing breakfast time. The term coffee is said to derive from Kaffa, the ancient name for the present-day Oromia region in which Bonga lies.

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Organic by default The majority of Ethiopian coffee is produced by subsistence smallholder farmers. Unable to afford fertilizers or expensive equipment, they produce coffee that couldn’t be more organic or unadulterated. Ethiopia is Africa’s largest producer of coffee, with the livelihoods of over 15 million people depending on it. Ethiopia exported around 800 million euros worth of coffee in the year 2014/2015.

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Natural coffee factory The forest’s varying topography, ranging from 500 to 3,300 meters in elevation, partly explains the high quality of its coffee berries, which grow best on land between 900 and 1,800 meters. Also, shade provided by forest trees means coffee develops more slowly, becoming more dense and flavorful as a result. Coffee trees don’t grow so high either, and so can be handpicked by locals.

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Sweet trees The diversity of flora in the forests attracts honey bees. Farmers also often resort to prayer, beseeching the wild bees to stay in the hives and make honeycomb. It seems to work! Myriad stalls dotted around Bonga are stacked with tubs of varying colors of honey, from dark caramel yellow to marble-like white. Much of that honey goes toward making Ethiopia’s fabled honey wine, known as 'tej.'

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Fruits of the forests "I would never move to the city and leave this behind," says local beekeeper Mirutse Habtemariam, gesturing to the forest around his village. He also pointed out forest cardamom and long green peppers growing among shrubbery beside dirt tracks, as well as banana trees, their purple flowers dangling incongruously, and a plant called 'enset,' also known as 'false banana.'

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Jebena bunna: the freshest pot of coffee Another advantage of this rural existence is the prevalence of the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Raw green beans are roasted over hot coals, then ground with a wooden pestle and mortar, before finally being brewed in a clay boiling pot, called a 'jebena.' Coffee, which is called 'bunna' in a number of Ethiopia’s languages, doesn’t come much fresher than that.

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry No bitter coffee here Growing amid such rich biodiversity produces high-quality organic coffee in many scintillating varieties: coffee that tastes like a sweet wine, with hints of jasmine and orange; coffee with hints of raisin, violet and mango; coffee with shades of strawberry, cherry and lychee. It’s estimated Ethiopia could harbor about 6,000 varieties of coffee.

Ethiopia: humble home of the coffee industry Gift to the world Last year Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn visited Bonga to inaugurate a new National Coffee Museum, part of efforts to help bring Bonga to people’s attention. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's coffee industry tries to catch up with the world market, and increase economic benefits from the caffeine-laden delight it introduced to the world over a millennium ago. Author: James Jeffrey



