High voltage electricity pylons in Kenya
State-run Kenya Power distributes electricity in the countryImage: Michael Gottschalk/photothek/picture alliance
SocietyKenya

Kenya suffers nationwide power outage

14 minutes ago

The blackout is just the latest in a country familiar with the struggle to keep the lights on.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OG5X

Kenya experienced a nationwide blackout on Saturday after a "bulk power supply" failure in large parts of the country, Kenya Power said on social media.

The country's sole electricity distributor attributed the outage to a "system disturbance" and said it was working to "restore normalcy within the shortest time possible."

The company buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company.

Although widespread blackouts are relatively common in East Africa's biggest economy, they do not usually affect the whole country of 53 million people.

A notable exception was in January last year when a high-voltage transmission line connecting the capital to a hydroelectric dam broke, causing a nationwide power outage.

Later that month, three senior managers Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and negligence.

lo/msh (Reuters, Kenya Power)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (center) speaking to an officer in a photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine updates: Russia says defense minister visits Donbas

Ukraine updates: Russia says defense minister visits Donbas

Conflicts6 hours ago
Africa

Supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) are seen during a protest against President Kais Saied's policies in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18, 2023.

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Politics8 hours ago01:49 min
Asia

People perform yoga in front of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

Society3 hours ago
Germany

Mary Bauermeister

Remembering avant-garde artist Mary Bauermeister

Arts3 hours ago
Europe

A picture of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele who was arrested in February last year in Tehran is seen.

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Politics20 hours ago
Middle East

A sign signaling the demarcation of Firing Zone 918

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Conflicts10 hours ago
North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
