Kenya suffers nationwide power outage

The blackout is just the latest in a country familiar with the struggle to keep the lights on.

Kenya experienced a nationwide blackout on Saturday after a "bulk power supply" failure in large parts of the country, Kenya Power said on social media.

The country's sole electricity distributor attributed the outage to a "system disturbance" and said it was working to "restore normalcy within the shortest time possible."

The company buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company.

Although widespread blackouts are relatively common in East Africa's biggest economy, they do not usually affect the whole country of 53 million people.

A notable exception was in January last year when a high-voltage transmission line connecting the capital to a hydroelectric dam broke, causing a nationwide power outage.

Later that month, three senior managers Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and negligence.

