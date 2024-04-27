  1. Skip to content
CatastropheKenya

Kenya: Severe floods displace victims amid shock and fear

Felix Maringa
April 27, 2024

Over 70 people in Kenya and more than 200 across East Africa have died in floods following weeks of monsoon rains. With heavier rains expected in May, Kenyan victims are in dire need of safety, shelter, and aid from the government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fFZJ
