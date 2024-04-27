Kenya: Severe floods displace victims amid shock and fear

CatastropheKenyaKenya: Severe floods displace victims amid shock and fearTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheKenyaFelix Maringa04/27/2024April 27, 2024Over 70 people in Kenya and more than 200 across East Africa have died in floods following weeks of monsoon rains. With heavier rains expected in May, Kenyan victims are in dire need of safety, shelter, and aid from the government.https://p.dw.com/p/4fFZJAdvertisement