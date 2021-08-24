Kenya: Global Teen

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
John Mwangi comes from Kenya. He loves local music, cartoons and jokes. John's greatest wish is to become an engineer or a businessman.
Young refugees in Syria who have to go scavenging instead of attending school.
In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.
From financial dependency on older men to no access to contraceptives: There are many reasons why teen girls may find themselves unexpectedly pregnant.
Lockdowns and other restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus crisis have led to a rise in teenage pregnancies in Africa. Aid organizations are warning of a regression in girls' rights to education and health.
