Kenya flooding leaves dozens dead after dam collapse

The disaster has also damaged infrastructure, including the destruction of roads, bridges and cancellation of school lessons across the country. Thousands have also been displaced due to rains in the country.

A dam has collapsed north of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, in Mai Mahiu, causing numerous deaths, Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika said on Monday.

A least 42 people have died, and "there are still more in the mud," Kihika told AFP news agency. The access for the rescue groups is complicated by washed-out roads and demolished houses blocking the way.

Flooding has also blocked a major road in the region, police spokesman Stephen Kirui told the Associated Press news agency.

Schools shut down amid devastating rains

As a result, Kenya's education ministry called off school for at least a week: "the devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools is so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff before watertight measures are put in place to ensure adequate safety of all affected school communities."

Since March, 76 people have died in Kenya due to heavy rains and floods, leaving more than 131,000 displaced.

The rains have also impacted other East African contries, with 155 deaths in Tanzania and more than 200,000 impacted in neighboring Burundi.

The Kenyan Department of Meteorology has warned of further rains.

This last season of rains in Kenyawas at the end of 2023, and caused record flooding in the country. According to scientists, climate change is triggering the devastating extreme weather conditions in Kenya.



