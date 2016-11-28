Visit the new DW website

Ken Loach

British director Ken Loach is seen as a voice for the poor and marginalized as many of his films focus on social problems. During his long career, he was awarded two Palme d'Ors in Cannes.

Ken Loach was born on June 17, 1936, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The director studied law before first working for television, and then for film. His socially critical films and historical dramas are much acclaimed. He received Palme d'Ors for "The Wind That Shakes The Barley," and "I, Daniel Blake."