  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
A voter casts his ballot in Almaty
A man votes during parliamentary elections in AlmatyImage: Ruslan Pryanikov/AFP
PoliticsKazakhstan

Kazakhstan's ruling party poised to win early election

20 minutes ago

Kazakhstan's early parliamentary elections, which are widely expected to cement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Othn

Early parliamentary elections are held in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Polling stations in the Central Asian country, which has two time zones, are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. (1400 or 1500 GMT) on Sunday.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the early vote as part of a "modernization" drive introduced months after protests against fuel prices erupted in January last year. The demonstrations were heavily repressed and 238 people died, according to the official toll.

Despite receiving Moscow's backing during the 2022 unrest, Tokayev has refused to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine or recognize its annexation of some Ukrainian territories.

At the same time, Astana is trying to maintain good relationships with both Moscow, its neighbour and major trading partner, and the West, which seeks to isolate Russia.

Promises of democratization

In the run-up to the elections, Tokayev initiated several reforms and promised a process of democratization. As a result, all 98 members of Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament are now directly elected.

International election observers have praised some of the innovations, such as the lowering of the threshold for entering parliament from 7% to 5%, the admission of non-party candidates, and a 30 percent quota  women, young people and people with disabilities.

But they have also criticized a lack of press freedom and freedom of speech. However, for the first time in almost two decades, several opposition figures are running as independents, a move which may allow some government critics to win a limited number of seats.

Almaty picks up the pieces after riots

Tokayev's path to power

Although he formally became president in 2019, Tokayev had remained in the shadow of his predecessor and former patron Nursultan Nazarbayev until January 2022, when the two fell out in the midst of violent unrest in the country.

Tokayev sidelined Nazarbayev, after suppressing the protests and had a number of his associates removed from senior positions in the public sector, some of whom later faced corruption charges. Tokayev was reelected in November 2022.

While Tokayev has reshuffled the government, the lower house of parliament, which was elected when Nazarbayev still had sweeping powers, was not due for election until 2026, so the Kazahk president called a snap vote.

Unlike Nazarbayev, Tokayev has chosen not to lead the ruling Nur Otan party, rebranded Amanat, but polls show it is likely to retain a comfortable parliamentary majority and form the core of his support base in the legislature, especially in the absence of strong opposition parties on the ballot.

dh/jcg (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Vladimir Putin in Mariupol

Ukraine updates: Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck giving press statements on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Society5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A US tank and refugees fleeing Basra in March 2003

The shadow of the Iraq war lingers on

The shadow of the Iraq war lingers on

History4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business5 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage