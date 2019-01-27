 Kate Connolly: How Brexit turned her world upside down | Books | DW | 30.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

Kate Connolly: How Brexit turned her world upside down

New passport, new identity, new home? The Guardian's Berlin correspondent Kate Connolly applied for German citizenship after the Brexit vote. She explains why in a new book.

Poster at anti-Brexit demonstration in London (Reuters/H. Mckay)

Kate Connolly is British. For years she has lived with her husband and two children in Potsdam on the edge of the German capital. Then the Brexit referendum turned their world upside down. It was June 23, 2016. "Even now," she admits in an interview, "it may be that tears come when I think back to that day."

But become German? Coffee instead of tea? Prussian virtue instead of British courtesy? "Unity and Justice and Freedom" instead of "God save the Queen"? Never!

Then she did it, partly in protest against her parents, who voted for (her mother) and against (her father) Britain's exit from the EU. But it is the impending Brexit, the uncertainty over the consequences, that has plunged the 47-year-old into an "identity crisis" that was mixed with anger, disappointment and self-pity.

Until she took the bull by the horns. "My own country seemed to me like a ship heading straight for an unpredictable storm," she said. "What I did here would guarantee me a place in the lifeboat, should it become necessary to get off the boat."

Exit - Brexit - Wie ich Deutsche wurde book cover (Hanser Berlin)

Connolly portrays 'how she became German' in her new book

EU skepticism peaks in Britain

In her nearly 300-page book Exit Brexit: Wie ich Deutsche wurde (Exit Brexit: How I Became German), published by Hanser, Connolly outlines the ambivalent relationship of the United Kingdom to Europe.

She describes it as a love-hate affair, as a constant back and forth, which, not least since the end of the war and the days of Winston Churchill's government, is explained by the country's geographical location: "The feeling of being particularly advantaged by this physical separation from the rest of the world is strong in many Britons, as is their conviction that Britain is different and special, precisely because it is an island state. To this day, British skepticism about the EU culminates in Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's famous call in Brussels in 1984: "I want my money back!

A Berlin correspondent for The Guardian and The Observer, Kate Connolly usually explains Germany to the British through her work. But with her book, it seems, the journalist wants to apologize to the Germans for her compatriots. She admits that conditions in Britain have been chaotic at times. And yes, she did take on German citizenship due to Brexit.

DW-Studio Berlin (DW/N. Haase)

Kate Connolly (second from right) at DW studios in Berlin for the 'Stammtisch' podcast

In an interview this week with German news magazine Spiegel, she revealed what she misses: "Many things. Family and friends, of course, but also exceptional theater and humor. It's very important in everyday life in Great Britain — it's our release." For example, when the subway isn't running, the British respond with dark humor and laugh about it. They even laugh about Brexit, "which is just an expression of our identity crisis," she adds.

Mixed sense of home

Kate Connolly doesn't want to abandon her Britishness, not even in the face of Brexit. Although she now has a German passport, she writes, her deepest feelings of home are connected to where she grew up: "A sense of home lies in the strong smell of the pavement after a downpour and the smell of malt vinegar rising from a steaming portion of fish and chips." But she is also slowly developing such feelings for Germany-related experiences too, admitting that she's meanwhile well acquainted with "the smell of a sizzling bratwurst, the sharp smell of melting rubber on the brakes of the S-Bahn or the scent of quark balls at the Christmas market." 

DW recommends

How a 'hard' Brexit might affect the arts and culture

When the Theaterlabor Bielefeld launched its "Cafe Europa," there was no talk yet Great Britain leaving the EU. Now people involved in the cultural scene are wondering about what effect a Brexit would have on artists. (26.10.2018)  

Brexit: The day the music died

It's not over until the fat lady sings, but for many emerging bands in the British music industry, a no-deal Brexit could be a career-ending moment, Rob Mudge reports. (22.09.2018)  

Gruffalo artist Axel Scheffler on Brexit: 'I'm shocked'

"Gruffalo" made him famous worldwide. Illustrator Axel Scheffler shares his reaction to the outcome of the Brexit referendum with DW. (24.06.2016)  

Brexit: UK parliament sends Theresa May back to Brussels — how it happened

British lawmakers have told Theresa May to reopen negotiations on a controversial provision within her Brexit withdrawal deal. The European Union says it's not interested in fresh talks. Here's how the debate unfolded. (29.01.2019)  

Related content

Symbolbild: Brexit

EU rejects fresh Brexit negotiations 30.01.2019

The UK's prime minister is preparing to head back to the EU in a bid to renegotiate key parts of her Brexit deal. But Brussels has said the deal "is not open for renegotiation," paving the way for a head-on collision.

Brexit - Return to Sender 29.01.2019

The United Kingdom is supposed to leave the European Union in exactly 2 months. Now, Britain is sending Brexit back to Brussels again. And Brussels says: Brexit - return to sender.

Brüssel Theresa May, Premierministerin Großbritannien

Opinion: Theresa May's 'Mission Impossible' in Brussels 29.01.2019

The European Union's message is clear: no Irish border negotiations. So what can the British prime minister achieve? The best case scenario is that Brexit is delayed, writes DW's Bernd Riegert.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Never Look Away (picture-alliance/dpa/Disney)

Euthanasia and art history: German entry 'Never Look Away' nominated for 2 Oscars

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's latest work, Never Look Away, has been nominated for best foreign film and best cinematography Oscars. Here's more on the film that's also a tribute to German artist Gerhard Richter. 

Books

Buchcover - Stella von Takis Würger (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)

Novel based on Jew 'catcher' Stella Kübler stirs controversy

It tells the fictionalized true story of a woman who gave up her fellow Jews to the Nazis. Critics have condemned the novel Stella by Takis Würger, published this week in Germany, as "Holocaust kitsch." 

Music

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Arts

Ausstellung Stefan Moses - Fotografie (picture-alliance/dpa/lsw)

'The Exotic Country': Stefan Moses' photographic journey through Germany

His portraits of societal subcultures made him one of Germany's most famous photographers in the 1960s. A new Stefan Moses retrospective showcases images from the photo series' that chronicled postwar Germany. 

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Vimage"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Vimage". 