Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg is a conservative German politician who served as Defense Minister before resigning due to plagiarism in his doctoral thesis.

Born in 1971 in Munich, Guttenberg is a member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU). He served in the German parliament from 2002 to 2011 and rose to be the then-titled Economy and Technology Minister (2009) and Defense Minister (2009-2011). Considered a rising political star, he resigned from representative office in 2011 due to charges of plagiarism in his doctoral dissertation. Since then, he has worked at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as well as worked as a consultant to businesses and the EU. This page automatically compiles related DW content.