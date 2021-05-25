Visit the new DW website

Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg

Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg is a conservative German politician who served as Defense Minister before resigning due to plagiarism in his doctoral thesis.

Born in 1971 in Munich, Guttenberg is a member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU). He served in the German parliament from 2002 to 2011 and rose to be the then-titled Economy and Technology Minister (2009) and Defense Minister (2009-2011). Considered a rising political star, he resigned from representative office in 2011 due to charges of plagiarism in his doctoral dissertation. Since then, he has worked at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as well as worked as a consultant to businesses and the EU. This page automatically compiles related DW content.

05.02.2021*** Bundesfrauenministerin Franziska Giffey (SPD) hört den Fragen von Journalisten bei einer Pressekonferenz zur Vorstellung des Schutzbriefs gegen weibliche Genitalverstümmelung zu.

Why do German politicians so often stumble over Ph.D. plagiarism allegations? 25.05.2021

Yet another German politician has resigned over allegedly plagiarizing their doctoral thesis. Who catches them out, and why is this a big deal in Germany?
Der bayerische Ministerpräsident Horst Seehofer (CSU, 2.v.l.) unterhält sich am 09.04.2016 in Geisenhausen (Bayern) am Deutschen Trachtentag mit drei Teilnehmern. Der Trachtentag endet am 10.04. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? 24.11.2017

Bavaria's premier and Christian Social Union leader Horst Seehofer vowed to "fight like a lion" at the failed coalition talks. But that may have been his last roar. So who's waiting in the wings to replace him?
ARCHIV - Bundesverteidigungsministerin, Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) besucht am 14.04.2015 in Tallinn das NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CoE). Verteidigungsministerin Ursula von der Leyen sammelt ihre Truppen für die Abwehr von Angriffen aus dem Internet. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini/dpa (zu dpa «Von der Leyen rüstet Bundeswehr für Cyber-Angriffe vom 17.09.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Academic work submitted by German minister of defense under scrutiny 26.09.2015

An online forum has questioned the authenticity of Ursula von der Leyen's academic dissertation. But the minister of defense has signaled that she would voluntarily cooperate with an investigation into the allegations.
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 14: Outgoing Education Minister Annette Schavanwaits to receive her official discharge from German President Joachim Gauck during the appointment of new German Education Minister Johanna Wanka at bellevue Palace on February 14, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Schavan resigned recently following confirmation from the University of Dusseldorf that she had plagiarized portions of her doctoral thesis while she was a student 30 years ago. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

German ex-Education Minister Schavan loses plagiarism appeal 20.03.2014

Christian Democrat Annette Schavan's first legal attempt to reclaim her doctorate, stripped amid charges of plagiarism last year, has failed. The Düsseldorf court supported the university's stance, Schavan could appeal.
SPD-Bundestagsfraktionsvorsitzender Frank-Walter Steinmeier in seinem Bundestags-Büro, aufgenommen am 01.08.2013 in Berlin. Foto: Hannibal/dpa (zu dpa-Interview.: Steinmeier: Merkel schaut Datenausspähung tatenlos zu vom 04.08.2013) pixel

Senior Social Democrat Steinmeier facing plagiarism allegations 29.09.2013

One of the leading members of Germany’s SPD has denied allegations that he plagiarized part of his doctoral thesis. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is just the latest in a series of German politicians to face such accusations.
Afghan victims of NATO?s airstrikes targeting Taliban militants in Kunduz, receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kabul Afghanistan 06 September 2009. The top NATO commander in Afghanistan, General Stanley McChrystal, travelled to the northern province of Kunduz on 05 September 2009 to visit the site of a deadly NATO airstrike, where villagers claimed that scores of civilians were killed, when trucks hijacked by the Taliban were hit in a US jet strike ordered by the local German command of the NATO-led force. EPA/STR +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The accidental victims 20.03.2013

Relatives of the victims of a fatal German-ordered airstrike in 2009 near Kunduz in Afghanistan are taking Germany to court. The controversial attack killed many civilians. A chronology of events:
Bildnummer: 58994488 Datum: 09.01.2013 Copyright: imago/Metodi Popow Berlin, Bundespressekonferenz,Thema: Auf dem Weg zu einem Bildungsstaatsvertrag, Foto: Prof. Dr. Johanna Wanka, Ministerin für Wissenschaft und Kultur in Niedersachsen und Sprecherin der unionsgeführten Länder in der KMK People Politik Porträt x0x xsk 2013 quer premiumd Menschen Personen Politik Politiker Demokratie Staat Deutschland Partei Bundesrepublik 58994488 Date 09 01 2013 Copyright Imago Metodi Popov Berlin Federal press conference Theme on the Way to a Photo Prof Dr Johanna Wanka Minister for Science and Culture in Lower Saxony and Advocate the Countries in the KMK Celebrities politics Portrait x0x xSK 2013 horizontal premiumd People People politics Politicians Democracy State Germany Party Federal

Wanka appointed German education minister in wake of Schavan plagiarism scandal 14.02.2013

Johanna Wanka has been appointed as Germany’s new education minister. She replaces Annette Schavan who stepped down after being stripped of her doctorate for plagiarism.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Education Minister Annette Schavan leave after a statement to the media in Berlin February 9, 2013. Germany's education minister resigned on Saturday after being stripped of her doctorate over plagiarism charges, an embarrassment for her close confidante Chancellor Angela Merkel who is campaigning to win a third term in office this year. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS)

German Education Minister Schavan resigns amid plagiarism scandal 09.02.2013

Germany's Education Minister Annette Schavan has announced her resignation. The plagiarism scandal is the second in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet and comes just months ahead of the fall general elections.
Der fruehere Bundesverteidigungsminister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU) gestikuliert am Samstag (19.11.11) in Halifax (Kanada) bei der Sicherheitskonferenz Halifax International Security Forum. Rund acht Monate nach seinem Ruecktritt tritt der ehemalige Verteidigungsminister wieder auf die oeffentliche Buehne. (zu dapd-Text) Foto: Halifax International Security Forum/dapd

No comeback for Germany's former minister of defense 20.01.2012

Germany's charismatic former minister of defense, Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, will not be returning to the political stage in the 2013 elections. He had resigned in shame almost a year ago.
Hessen/ ARCHIV: Der damalige Bundesverteidigungsminister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU) auf dem traditionellen Valentinstreffen der Christdemokraten in Kelkheim (Foto vom 21.02.11). Noch zu Jahresbeginn kann ihm keiner etwas anhaben: Guttenberg ist 39 Jahre alt und ungeachtet aller Bundeswehraffaeren Deutschlands beliebtester Politiker. Dann stuerzt er in nur wenigen Wochen ueber seine in weiten Teilen abgekupferte Doktorarbeit, tritt am 1. Maerz von allen politischen Aemtern zurueck und geht im Sommer in die USA. Doch seine politische Abstinenz ist nur von kurzer Dauer. Wenige Tage nach seinem 40. Geburtstag am 5. Dezember uebernimmt er in Bruessel eine Stelle bei der EU-Kommission - ausgerechnet als Berater fuer das Thema Internetfreiheit. (zu dapd-Text) Foto: Martin Oeser/dapd

Disgraced former minister Guttenberg explores return to politics 08.01.2012

Former defense minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg is reportedly considering running as a candidate with the Bavaria-based Christian Social Union party in the 2013 parliamentary elections.
Der ehemalige Verteidigungsminister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg blickt am Montag (12.12.2011) während einer Pressekonferenz bei der EU-Kommission in Brüssel in die Runde. Guttenberg stellte zusammen mit der EU-Kommissarin für Digitales Pläne zur Unterstützung von Netzaktivisten in autoritär regierten Staaten vor. Es war Guttenbergs erster öffentlicher Auftritt in Europa, nachdem er im März 2011 wegen Plagiatsvorwürfen zu seiner Doktorarbeit von seinem Amt zurückgetreten war. Nach Veröffentlichung seines Interview-Buchs «Vorerst gescheitert» Ende November wird in Deutschland über ein politisches Comeback Guttenbergs diskutiert. Foto: Marius Becker dpa

Fallen minister Guttenberg named adviser to EU Commission 12.12.2011

Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, who was forced out of Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet for plagiarizing parts of his doctoral thesis, has been given an honorary post as an EU adviser for Internet freedom.
Ein Teilnehmer einer Demonstration fuer den Ruecktritt von Verteidigungsminister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU) haelt am Samstag (26.02.11) in Berlin vor dem Verteidigungsministerium ein Schild mit der Aufschrift citation needed, waehrend ein anderer Demonstrant einen Schuh in die Luft streckt. Im Internet wurde unter dem Motto Guttenberg zuruecktreten zu der Demonstration aufgerufen. Foto: Axel Schmidt/dapd

Former defense minister dodges prosecution with charitable donation 23.11.2011

Bavarian aristocrat and former German defense minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg has paid 20,000 euros to avoid prosecution on charges of plagiarism. With the case dismissed, Guttenberg could stage a political comeback.
Der fruehere Bundesverteidigungsminister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU) gestikuliert am Samstag (19.11.11) in Halifax (Kanada) bei der Sicherheitskonferenz Halifax International Security Forum. Rund acht Monate nach seinem Ruecktritt tritt der ehemalige Verteidigungsminister wieder auf die oeffentliche Buehne. (zu dapd-Text) Foto: Halifax International Security Forum/dapd

Disgraced former minister Guttenberg returns to public stage 20.11.2011

Germany's disgraced former Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg has returned to the political stage, albeit far away in Canada. After the dodgy doctorate debacle, is this the first sign of a comeback?
ARCHIV - Der damalige Bundeswirtschaftsminister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU) winkt, als er mit seinen zwei Töchtern und seiner Frau Stephanie am 27.09.2009 das Gemeindehaus in Guttenberg (Oberfranken) verlässt, wo er zuvor seine Stimme bei der Wahl zum 17. Deutschen Bundestag abgegeben hat. Ex-Verteidigungsminister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg zieht Medieninformationen zufolge in die USA. Der 39-Jährige CSU-Politiker habe in Connecticut bereits für sich und seine Familie ein Haus gekauft, berichtete die ARD am Donnerstag (28.07.2011). Dort wolle Guttenberg ein Buch schreiben und Vorträge halten, hieß es unter Berufung auf sein Umfeld. Foto: Daniel Karmann dpa/lby +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Ex-Defense Minister Guttenberg set for move to US 16.08.2011

Former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg - once touted as a future German chancellor - is moving to the United States following a damaging plagiarism scandal that saw him resign, a newspaper claims.
Ein Teilnehmer einer Demonstration fuer den Ruecktritt von Verteidigungsminister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU) haelt am Samstag (26.02.11) in Berlin vor dem Verteidigungsministerium ein Schild mit der Aufschrift citation needed, waehrend ein anderer Demonstrant einen Schuh in die Luft streckt. Im Internet wurde unter dem Motto Guttenberg zuruecktreten zu der Demonstration aufgerufen. Foto: Axel Schmidt/dapd

Online plagiarism hunters track doctoral frauds 17.05.2011

The recent revelations of plagiarism by prominent Germans wouldn't be possible without the diligent work of an online community called PlagiPedi. They're working to restore the reputation of German doctoral titles.
DW-Radio, German press review, Artikelbild, englisches Programm

German press review: Guttenberg's 'smug nonchalance' rightly punished 06.05.2011

Media outlets in Germany were virtually unanimous that Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg got his just deserts for plagiarizing his dissertation. They were divided, however, over the political future of the beleaguered baron.
