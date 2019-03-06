 Justin Trudeau admits to mistakes in corruption trial crisis but not breaking any rules | News | DW | 07.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Justin Trudeau admits to mistakes in corruption trial crisis but not breaking any rules

Canadian PM Trudeau conceded he should have done things differently in his handling of accusations he intervened to shield a firm of bribery charges. The concession comes as his Liberal party falls in the polls.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted to making mistakes in his handling of a controversy that threatens to sink his government ahead of October elections, but he stopped short of apologizing.

Trudeau said on Thursday that his government had done nothing illegal after accusations of hindering the prosecution of giant Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

"There are many lessons to be learned and many things we would have liked to have done differently," he said, but he insisted there was no breakdown in Canadian justice.

Trudeau tried to shore up the biggest crisis of to face his government which has already seen the resignation of two high profile Cabinet members and a close aide.

'No pressure'

Trudeau's former adviser Gerry Butts defended the prime minister yesterday in the House of Commons, telling the justice committee that "nothing happened here beyond the normal operations of government."

The SNC-Lavalin headquarters, Montreal

SNC-Lavalin lobbied Trudeau government to water down penalties to avoid ban on receiving public contracts.

The scandal revolves around allegations from Trudeau's former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, claiming his inner circle tried to shield SNC-Lavalin from a bribery trial. 

The firm stands accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes between 2001 and 2011 to secure contracts in Libya while dictator Moammar Gadhafi was in power.

After handing in her resignation over the way the incident was handled, Wilson-Raybould claimed she received "veiled threats" and came under sustained pressure from Trudeau's staff.

Trudeau denied her office had been threatened and said the decision was hers alone. Butts, while working as an aide to Trudeau, said he wanted to make the scope of the decision clear to Wilson-Raybould.

"When you boil it all down, all we ever asked the attorney general to do was to consider a second opinion," Butts said. "When 9,000 people's jobs are at stake, it is a public policy problem."

Falling in polls

Trudeau's Liberal party fell behind the Tories for the first time on Tuesday, after Treasury board president Jane Philpott quit the Cabinet in protest.

Opposition calls for Trudeau to resign have been supported by half of Canadians according to a recent IPSOS poll. 

Both the justice and the ethics committees have opened separate investigations into the affair.

Watch video 01:45

Canada's treasury minister resigns from Trudeau's cabinet

ta/sms (Reuters/AFP/AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Canada's Justin Trudeau refuses to resign over claims of interference in bribery trial

Canada's ex-justice minister has said the prime minister's inner circle tried to pressure her into helping a Montreal-based firm in a graft case. The opposition urged a police probe with Trudeau dodging calls to resign. (28.02.2019)  

Canada: Justin Trudeau scandal prompts further minister to quit

The budget minister in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet has resigned in an escalating political scandal. Jane Philpott said she had lost confidence in the government over its handling of a graft case. (05.03.2019)  

WWW links

IPSOS poll Trudeau

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Canada's treasury minister resigns from Trudeau's cabinet  

Related content

Canada's treasury minister resigns from Trudeau's cabinet 06.03.2019

Polls from Canada show support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau falling behind his conservative rivals after a second cabinet minister quit in protest of Trudeau's handling of a scandal involving a construction company's alleged bribery in Libya.

Ottawa, Ontario: Justin Trudeau äußert sich zu Robert Lloyd Schellenberg

Canada's Justin Trudeau refuses to resign over claims of interference in bribery trial 28.02.2019

Canada's ex-justice minister has said the prime minister's inner circle tried to pressure her into helping a Montreal-based firm in a graft case. The opposition urged a police probe with Trudeau dodging calls to resign.

Kanada, Ottawa: Justin Trudeau und Jane Philpott

Canada: Justin Trudeau scandal prompts further minister to quit 05.03.2019

The budget minister in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet has resigned in an escalating political scandal. Jane Philpott said she had lost confidence in the government over its handling of a graft case.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  