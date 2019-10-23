Johnson to ask parliament to have general election in December

Amid Brexit impasse, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would grant more time for Parliament to scrutinize the latest version of the UK-EU withdrawal deal if they agreed to hold an early election.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable to parliament," Johnson said in a televised statement. "If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12. That's the way forward."

Updates to follow