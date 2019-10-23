 Johnson to ask parliament to have general election in December | News | DW | 24.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Johnson to ask parliament to have general election in December

The UK government will seek a general election on December 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. The motion needs to be backed by two-thirds of UK lawmakers in Parliament, which would require support from Labour.

07.2016 Breaking News English

Amid Brexit impasse, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would grant more time for Parliament to scrutinize the latest version of the UK-EU withdrawal deal if they agreed to hold an early election.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable to parliament," Johnson said in a televised statement. "If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12. That's the way forward."

Updates to follow

 

Related content

Boris Johnson wins bittersweet Brexit victory 23.10.2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had his first Brexit victory, only to see it snatched in the jaws of defeat. Lawmakers voted for his withdrawal deal with the EU, but against rushing it through Parliament. The EU is likely to grant yet another extension.

Boris Johnson thwarted 19.10.2019

It is a crushing blow to the prime minister's Brexit plans. British MPs backed an amendment to delay a vote on the Brexit deal that Johnson reached with the EU just days ago. It withholds the parliament's approval until legislation to implement the deal has passed.

To The Point D + E 24.10.2019 | Totale

Brexit: Can Westminster Seal a Deal? 24.10.2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the House of Commons have tried all the tricks in fighting for their interests in the Brexit battle. But who wants what? Our guests: Vendeline v. Bredow (Economist), Derek Scally (Irish Times), Jon Worth (Blogger)

Advertisement